GOG Galaxy 2.0: la Closed Beta ha preso il via ed è ora disponibile!

GOG GALAXY 2.0 closed beta just launched! Check out the app's core features – connect multiple platforms, install & launch PC games, organize the library and see friends' gaming activity. Sharing your feedback is very much encouraged 😉 Sign up here 👉 https://t.co/NZjsq4hP1A pic.twitter.com/DGrk1x5QAj

Keep in mind it's still a work-in-progress, with possible bugs or issues, and additional features to be added at a later date.



We're sending invites on a first come first served basis, so please be patient!