Golden Joystick Awards 2019, annunciate le nomination: guidano Days Gone e Control

Stiamo per entrare nell'ultimo trimestre del 2019, e sapete bene cosa significa: la stagione dei premi s'avvicina! La trentasettesima edizione dei Golden Joystick Awards è all'orizzonte, e quest'oggi sono state annunciate tutte le candidature suddivise per categoria.

Control, Days Gone e Observation sono i giochi ad aver ricevuto il maggior numero di candidature, ben tre a testa. A differenza di altri premi i Golden Joystick Awards non vengono assegnati da una giuria, bensì in base al numero di votazioni assegnate dagli stessi videogiocatori. Se volete partecipare anche voi, allora non dovete far altro che recarvi a questo indirizzo e votare. I premi verranno assegnati durante una cerimonia che si svolgerà il 15 novembre al Bloomsbury Big Top di Londra: a condurre la serata ci penserà Danny Wallace, comico, presentatore e interprete di Shaun Hastings nella saga di Assassin's Creed. Ecco a voi tutte le nomination:

Best Storytelling

Control

Days Gone

Eliza

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

Observation

Outer Wilds

Sunless Skies

Telling Lies

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

FIFA 20

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Online

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Tetris 99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Division 2

eFootball PES 2020

Best Game Expansion

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions

GTA Online: Diamond Casino Update

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

No Man's Sky Beyond

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Update

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr

Warframe: Empyrean

Best Visual Design

11-11: Memories Retold

Ape Out

Control

Devil May Cry 5

Gris

Kingdom Hearts III

Metro Exodus

Outer Wilds

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Indie Game

A Short Hike

Baba Is You

Devotion

Knights and Bikes

Observation

Outer Wilds

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Slay the Spire

Sunless Skies

Telling Lies

Best Audio

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Ape Out

Cadence of Hyrule

Control

Days Gone

Observation

Outer Wilds

Resident Evil 2

Tetris Effect

The Light Keeps Us Safe

Still Playing

Destiny 2

Elite Dangerous

Fortnite

GTA Online

Minecraft

Rocket League

The Elder Scrolls Online

Rainbow Six Siege

Warframe

World of Warcraft

Honor 20 Pro

Nintendo Labo VR

Nintendo Switch Lite

Nvidia 20-series

Oculus quest

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model

Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini

Valve Index

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition

eSports Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

FIFA 19

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

PUBG Mobile

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Rainbow Six Siege

Best VR / AR Game

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Beat Saber

Blood & Truth

Déraciné

Falcon Age

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Nintendo Labo: VR Kit

No Man's Sky Beyond

Tetris Effect

Trover Saves the Universe

Studio of the Year

4A Games

Capcom

Digital Extremes

Epic Games

Hello Games

Media Molecule

Mobius Digital

Nintendo

Remedy Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment

Mobile Game of the Year

BTS World

Command & Conquer: Rivals

Dr. Mario World

FM: Touch 2019

Grindstone

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Kids

Mighty Quest for Epic Loot

Sky: Children Of The Light

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

PC Game of the Year



Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno 1800

Dicey Dungeons

F1 2019

Heaven's Vault

Slay the Spire

Sunless Skies

Team Fight Tactics

Total War: Three Kingdoms

World of Warcraft Classic

PlayStation Game of the Year

Blood & Truth

Concrete Genie

Days Gone

Dreams

Déraciné

Erica

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Judgment

MediEvil

Tetris Effect

Xbox Game of The Year

Ashen

Below

Blair Witch

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Crackdown 3

Gears 5

Outer Wilds

Void Bastards

Nintendo Game of The Year

Astral Chain

Cadence of Hyrule

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Super Mario Maker 2

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu e Eevee

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Tetris 99

Yoshi's Crafted Worlds

Zelda: Link's Awakening

Most Wanted Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Cyberpunk 2077

Disintegration

DOOM Eternal

Dying Light 2

Elden Ring

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Halo Infinite

Hytale

Marvel's Avengers

The Last of Us: Part II

Watch Dogs Legion

Cosa ne pensate dei videogiochi scelti? Per chi voterete? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti!