Golden Joystick Awards 2019, annunciate le nomination: guidano Days Gone e Control
Antonio Izzo
Stiamo per entrare nell'ultimo trimestre del 2019, e sapete bene cosa significa: la stagione dei premi s'avvicina! La trentasettesima edizione dei Golden Joystick Awards è all'orizzonte, e quest'oggi sono state annunciate tutte le candidature suddivise per categoria.
Control, Days Gone e Observation sono i giochi ad aver ricevuto il maggior numero di candidature, ben tre a testa. A differenza di altri premi i Golden Joystick Awards non vengono assegnati da una giuria, bensì in base al numero di votazioni assegnate dagli stessi videogiocatori. Se volete partecipare anche voi, allora non dovete far altro che recarvi a questo indirizzo e votare. I premi verranno assegnati durante una cerimonia che si svolgerà il 15 novembre al Bloomsbury Big Top di Londra: a condurre la serata ci penserà Danny Wallace, comico, presentatore e interprete di Shaun Hastings nella saga di Assassin's Creed. Ecco a voi tutte le nomination:
Best Storytelling
- Control
- Days Gone
- Eliza
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Metro Exodus
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Observation
- Outer Wilds
- Sunless Skies
- Telling Lies
Best Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- FIFA 20
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Red Dead Online
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Tetris 99
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Division 2
- eFootball PES 2020
Best Game Expansion
- Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions
- GTA Online: Diamond Casino Update
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- No Man's Sky Beyond
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Update
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr
- Warframe: Empyrean
Best Visual Design
- 11-11: Memories Retold
- Ape Out
- Control
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gris
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Metro Exodus
- Outer Wilds
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Indie Game
- A Short Hike
- Baba Is You
- Devotion
- Knights and Bikes
- Observation
- Outer Wilds
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Slay the Spire
- Sunless Skies
- Telling Lies
Best Audio
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Ape Out
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Control
- Days Gone
- Observation
- Outer Wilds
- Resident Evil 2
- Tetris Effect
- The Light Keeps Us Safe
Still Playing
- Destiny 2
- Elite Dangerous
- Fortnite
- GTA Online
- Minecraft
- Rocket League
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Warframe
- World of Warcraft
- Honor 20 Pro
- Nintendo Labo VR
- Nintendo Switch Lite
- Nvidia 20-series
- Oculus quest
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model
- Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini
- Valve Index
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
- Xbox One S All-Digital Edition
eSports Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- FIFA 19
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
- PUBG Mobile
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Rainbow Six Siege
Best VR / AR Game
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Beat Saber
- Blood & Truth
- Déraciné
- Falcon Age
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
- Nintendo Labo: VR Kit
- No Man's Sky Beyond
- Tetris Effect
- Trover Saves the Universe
Studio of the Year
- 4A Games
- Capcom
- Digital Extremes
- Epic Games
- Hello Games
- Media Molecule
- Mobius Digital
- Nintendo
- Remedy Entertainment
- Respawn Entertainment
Mobile Game of the Year
- BTS World
- Command & Conquer: Rivals
- Dr. Mario World
- FM: Touch 2019
- Grindstone
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
- Kids
- Mighty Quest for Epic Loot
- Sky: Children Of The Light
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades
PC Game of the Year
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Dicey Dungeons
- F1 2019
- Heaven's Vault
- Slay the Spire
- Sunless Skies
- Team Fight Tactics
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- World of Warcraft Classic
PlayStation Game of the Year
- Blood & Truth
- Concrete Genie
- Days Gone
- Dreams
- Déraciné
- Erica
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Judgment
- MediEvil
- Tetris Effect
Xbox Game of The Year
- Ashen
- Below
- Blair Witch
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Crackdown 3
- Gears 5
- Outer Wilds
- Void Bastards
Nintendo Game of The Year
- Astral Chain
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu e Eevee
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Tetris 99
- Yoshi's Crafted Worlds
- Zelda: Link's Awakening
Most Wanted Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Disintegration
- DOOM Eternal
- Dying Light 2
- Elden Ring
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Halo Infinite
- Hytale
- Marvel's Avengers
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Watch Dogs Legion
