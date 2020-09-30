Golden Joystick Awards 2020, ecco le nomination: in testa c'è anche Fall Guys!
Gli ultimi mesi del 2020 non porteranno con sé soltanto l'esordio della prossima generazione di console, ma anche l'immancabile stagione dei grandi premi videoludici.
Dopo la conferma della data dei The Game Awards 2020, arrivano anche le nomination ufficiali per i Golden Joystick Awards 2020. Tra i titoli che guidano le classifiche, con ben 4 candidature ciascuno, troviamo The Last of Us Parte II, Ghost of Tsushima, Fall Guys e Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Ottime performance anche per Half-Life: Alyx, con 3 candidature. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei titoli in lizza per la vittoria, suddivisi per ogni categoria in concorso:
Best Audio
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Paradise Killer
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Streets Of Rage 4
- Resident Evil 3
Best Game Community (Nuova categoria)
- Fall Guys
- Minecraft
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Dreams
- Sea of Thieves
- Warframe
- Fortnite
- Final Fantasy XIV
Best Family Game (Nuova categoria)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Fall Guys
- Pokemon Sword & Shield
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Moving Out
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Best Game Expansion
- Control: AWE
- No Man's Sky: Origins
- Total War: WARHAMMER 2 - The Warden and the Paunch
- Pokemon Sword & Shield - Expansion Pass
- Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 - Reflections in Crystal
- The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
Best Gaming Hardware
- PC Engine Mini
- Oculus Quest 2
- Razer Kishi mobile pad for xCloud
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition
- Vulcan 120 Aimo Keyboard
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2
Best Indie Game
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Factorio
- Spelunky 2
- Paradise Killer
- Creaks
- Hades
- Lair of the Clockwork God
- Necrobarista
Best Multiplayer Game
- Fall Guys
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- Moving Out
- Valorant
Best Storytelling
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Necrobarista
- Paradise Killer
- Hades
- Signs of the Sojourner
- If Found...
Best Visual Design
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
Esports Game of the Year
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- League Of Legends
- Valorant
- Fortnite
- NTT IndyCar Series iRacing
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- FIFA 20
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Mobile Game of the Year
- Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
- Lego Builder's Journey
- Little Orpheus
- Next Stop Nowhere
- Roundguard
- Bird Alone
- A Monster's Expedition
- If Found...
Nintendo Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pokemon Sword & Shield
- Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Super Mario Bros. 35
- Ninjala
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
PC Game of the Year
- Paradise Killer
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Hades
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Crusader Kings III
- Valorant
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Death Stranding
PlayStation Game of the Year
- The Last of Us Part II
- Nioh 2
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Spelunky 2
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
Xbox Game of the Year
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Bleeding Edge
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza 0
- Tell Me Why
Still Playing
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Sea of Thieves
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Pokemon Go
- Grand Theft Auto Online
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Minecraft
Studio of the Year
- Mediatonic
- Naughty Dog
- Respawn
- Paradox Studios
- Sucker Punch
- Infinity Ward
- Media Molecule
- Supergiant Games
Ma non solo uno sguardo all'anno videoludico appena trascorso: con la prossima generazione di console ormai alle porte, i Golden Joystick Awards guardano anche al futuro. Come ultima categoria troviamo infatti "Most Wanted Game", tra i cui candidati è presente il tanto immancabile quanto misterioso Elden Ring, ma anche Starfield, God of War: Ragnarok, Halo: Infinite e molti altri. Di seguito i candidati:
- Hitman 3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart
- Halo Infinite
- Resident Evil 8: Village
- Deathloop
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Kerbal Space Program 2
- Elden Ring
- Gotham Knights
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Starfield
- The Medium
Cosa ne pensate delle nomination per i Golden Joystick Awards 2020: quali sono i vostri candidati favoriti?
