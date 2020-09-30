Golden Joystick Awards 2020, ecco le nomination: in testa c'è anche Fall Guys!

Gli ultimi mesi del 2020 non porteranno con sé soltanto l'esordio della prossima generazione di console, ma anche l'immancabile stagione dei grandi premi videoludici.

Dopo la conferma della data dei The Game Awards 2020, arrivano anche le nomination ufficiali per i Golden Joystick Awards 2020. Tra i titoli che guidano le classifiche, con ben 4 candidature ciascuno, troviamo The Last of Us Parte II, Ghost of Tsushima, Fall Guys e Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Ottime performance anche per Half-Life: Alyx, con 3 candidature. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei titoli in lizza per la vittoria, suddivisi per ogni categoria in concorso:

Best Audio

The Last of Us: Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Paradise Killer

Call of Duty: Warzone

Half-Life: Alyx

Streets Of Rage 4

Resident Evil 3

Best Game Community (Nuova categoria)

Fall Guys

Minecraft

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Dreams

Sea of Thieves

Warframe

Fortnite

Final Fantasy XIV

Best Family Game (Nuova categoria)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fall Guys

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Moving Out

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Best Game Expansion

Control: AWE

No Man's Sky: Origins

Total War: WARHAMMER 2 - The Warden and the Paunch

Pokemon Sword & Shield - Expansion Pass

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 - Reflections in Crystal

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

Best Gaming Hardware

PC Engine Mini

Oculus Quest 2

Razer Kishi mobile pad for xCloud

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition

Vulcan 120 Aimo Keyboard

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

Best Indie Game

Kentucky Route Zero

Factorio

Spelunky 2

Paradise Killer

Creaks

Hades

Lair of the Clockwork God

Necrobarista

Best Multiplayer Game

Fall Guys

Call of Duty: Warzone

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Deep Rock Galactic

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Moving Out

Valorant

Best Storytelling

The Last of Us Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Necrobarista

Paradise Killer

Hades

Signs of the Sojourner

If Found...

Best Visual Design

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Esports Game of the Year

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

League Of Legends

Valorant

Fortnite

NTT IndyCar Series iRacing

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

FIFA 20

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Mobile Game of the Year

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows

Lego Builder's Journey

Little Orpheus

Next Stop Nowhere

Roundguard

Bird Alone

A Monster's Expedition

If Found...

Nintendo Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Super Mario Bros. 35

Ninjala

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

PC Game of the Year

Paradise Killer

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Hades

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Crusader Kings III

Valorant

Half-Life: Alyx

Death Stranding

PlayStation Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II

Nioh 2

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Spelunky 2

Dreams

Fall Guys

Xbox Game of the Year

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Deep Rock Galactic

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Bleeding Edge

Minecraft Dungeons

Wasteland 3

Yakuza 0

Tell Me Why

Still Playing

Final Fantasy XIV

Sea of Thieves

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Pokemon Go

Grand Theft Auto Online

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Minecraft

Studio of the Year

Mediatonic

Naughty Dog

Respawn

Paradox Studios

Sucker Punch

Infinity Ward

Media Molecule

Supergiant Games

Ma non solo uno sguardo all'anno videoludico appena trascorso: con la prossima generazione di console ormai alle porte, i Golden Joystick Awards guardano anche al futuro. Come ultima categoria troviamo infatti "Most Wanted Game", tra i cui candidati è presente il tanto immancabile quanto misterioso Elden Ring, ma anche Starfield, God of War: Ragnarok, Halo: Infinite e molti altri. Di seguito i candidati:

Hitman 3

Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart

Halo Infinite

Resident Evil 8: Village

Deathloop

Horizon Forbidden West

Kerbal Space Program 2

Elden Ring

Gotham Knights

God of War: Ragnarok

Starfield

The Medium

Cosa ne pensate delle nomination per i Golden Joystick Awards 2020: quali sono i vostri candidati favoriti?