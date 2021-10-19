Golden Joystick Awards 2021, ecco le nomination: Deathloop in testa
Il comitato organizzatore dei Golden Joystick Awards ripercorrono le tappe più importanti del 2021 videoludico stilando l'elenco completo dei giochi in nomination nelle rispettive categorie.
I titoli in lizza per la vittoria del GOTY e degli altri premi videoludici sono stati scelti da una giuria composta da giornalisti provenienti dalle redazioni di GamesRadar+, PC Gamer, Edge Magazine, Retro Gamer, Play Magazine e dagli organizzatori del Future Games Show.
La 39° edizione dei Golden Joystick Awards promette di essere davvero foriera di sorprese, con tantissimi videogiochi che ambiscono a conquistare le statuette più importanti. Il titolo più ricorrente nelle nomination è Deathloop (5 candidature); all'originale sparatutto degli studi Arkane fanno immediatamente seguito Psychonauts 2, Wildermyth, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart e Resident Evil Village, ciascuno con 4 nomination.
Best Storytelling
- Life is Strange: True Colours
- Psychonauts 2
- Wildermyth
- 12 Minutes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Tales of Arise
Best Multiplayer Game
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Chivalry 2
- Back 4 Blood
- Valheim
- Naraka Bladepoint
Best Visual Design
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Psychonauts 2
- The Artful Escape
- Little Nightmares 2
- Hitman 3
- Genesis Noir
Best Indie Game
- Death's Door
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Old World
- Wildermyth
- Bonfire Peaks
- Sable
Studio of the Year
- Io Interactive
- Arkane
- Housemarque
- Double Fine
- Capcom
- Draknek & Friends
Best Game Expansion
- Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
- Sims 4: Cottage Living
- Super Mario: Bowser's Fury
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2
Mobile Game of the Year
- Clap Hanz Golf
- Fantasian
- Overboard!
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Cozy Grove
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
Best Audio
- Returnal
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Sable
- Little Nightmares 2
- Resident Evil Village
- The Artful Escape
Best Performer
- Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors
- Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop
- Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Elijah Wood - Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2
Best Game Community
- Final Fantasy 14
- No Man's Sky
- Dreams
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Destiny 2
- Magic: The Gathering Arena
PC Game of the Year
- Wildermyth
- Chivalry 2
- Old World
- Hitman 3
- Pathfinder
- The Forgotten City
PlayStation Game of the Year
- Returnal
- Deathloop
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil: Village
- Death Stranding Director's Cut
- Kena: Bridge Of Spirits
Nintendo Game of the Year
- New Pokemon Snap
- Neo: The World Ends with You
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Bravely Default 2
- WarioWare: Get It Together
- Metroid Dread
Xbox Game of the Year
- Lost Judgment
- The Ascent
- Psychonauts 2
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Artful Escape
- 12 Minutes
Best Gaming Hardware
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series S
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- Nintendo Switch OLED
- WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD
Still Playing Award
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy 14
- Destiny 2
- GTA Online
- Genshin Impact
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Rocket League
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Most Wanted Game
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Halo Infinite
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- GTA V: Enhanced Edition
- Skate 4
- Elden Ring
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Starfield
- Gotham Knights
Ultimate Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
- Ratchet and Clank
- Wildermyth
- Hitman 3
- The Forgotten City
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Il processo di votazione per i videogiochi in nomination è attivo da oggi, martedì 19 ottobre, fino alla giornata del 5 novembre. I vincitori dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021 verranno annunciati nel corso della cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà rigorosamente in digitale il 23 novembre.
