Golden Joystick Awards 2021, ecco le nomination: Deathloop in testa

Il comitato organizzatore dei Golden Joystick Awards ripercorrono le tappe più importanti del 2021 videoludico stilando l'elenco completo dei giochi in nomination nelle rispettive categorie.

I titoli in lizza per la vittoria del GOTY e degli altri premi videoludici sono stati scelti da una giuria composta da giornalisti provenienti dalle redazioni di GamesRadar+, PC Gamer, Edge Magazine, Retro Gamer, Play Magazine e dagli organizzatori del Future Games Show.

La 39° edizione dei Golden Joystick Awards promette di essere davvero foriera di sorprese, con tantissimi videogiochi che ambiscono a conquistare le statuette più importanti. Il titolo più ricorrente nelle nomination è Deathloop (5 candidature); all'originale sparatutto degli studi Arkane fanno immediatamente seguito Psychonauts 2, Wildermyth, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart e Resident Evil Village, ciascuno con 4 nomination.

Best Storytelling

Life is Strange: True Colours

Psychonauts 2

Wildermyth

12 Minutes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Tales of Arise

Best Multiplayer Game

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Chivalry 2

Back 4 Blood

Valheim

Naraka Bladepoint

Best Visual Design

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Psychonauts 2

The Artful Escape

Little Nightmares 2

Hitman 3

Genesis Noir

Best Indie Game

Death's Door

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Old World

Wildermyth

Bonfire Peaks

Sable

Studio of the Year

Io Interactive

Arkane

Housemarque

Double Fine

Capcom

Draknek & Friends

Best Game Expansion

Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

Sims 4: Cottage Living

Super Mario: Bowser's Fury

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2

Mobile Game of the Year

Clap Hanz Golf

Fantasian

Overboard!

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Cozy Grove

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Best Audio

Returnal

Jett: The Far Shore

Sable

Little Nightmares 2

Resident Evil Village

The Artful Escape

Best Performer

Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors

Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Elijah Wood - Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2

Best Game Community

Final Fantasy 14

No Man's Sky

Dreams

Monster Hunter Rise

Destiny 2

Magic: The Gathering Arena

PC Game of the Year

Wildermyth

Chivalry 2

Old World

Hitman 3

Pathfinder

The Forgotten City

PlayStation Game of the Year

Returnal

Deathloop

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil: Village

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Nintendo Game of the Year

New Pokemon Snap

Neo: The World Ends with You

Monster Hunter Rise

Bravely Default 2

WarioWare: Get It Together

Metroid Dread

Xbox Game of the Year

Lost Judgment

The Ascent

Psychonauts 2

Microsoft Flight Simulator

The Artful Escape

12 Minutes

Best Gaming Hardware

PS5

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Nintendo Switch OLED

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD

Still Playing Award

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy 14

Destiny 2

GTA Online

Genshin Impact

Fortnite

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Rocket League

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Most Wanted Game

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Halo Infinite

Marvel's Midnight Suns

GTA V: Enhanced Edition

Skate 4

Elden Ring

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Starfield

Gotham Knights

Ultimate Game of the Year

Deathloop

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Ratchet and Clank

Wildermyth

Hitman 3

The Forgotten City

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Il processo di votazione per i videogiochi in nomination è attivo da oggi, martedì 19 ottobre, fino alla giornata del 5 novembre. I vincitori dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021 verranno annunciati nel corso della cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà rigorosamente in digitale il 23 novembre.