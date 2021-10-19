Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Golden Joystick Awards 2021, ecco le nomination: Deathloop in testa

INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Il comitato organizzatore dei Golden Joystick Awards ripercorrono le tappe più importanti del 2021 videoludico stilando l'elenco completo dei giochi in nomination nelle rispettive categorie.

I titoli in lizza per la vittoria del GOTY e degli altri premi videoludici sono stati scelti da una giuria composta da giornalisti provenienti dalle redazioni di GamesRadar+, PC Gamer, Edge Magazine, Retro Gamer, Play Magazine e dagli organizzatori del Future Games Show.

La 39° edizione dei Golden Joystick Awards promette di essere davvero foriera di sorprese, con tantissimi videogiochi che ambiscono a conquistare le statuette più importanti. Il titolo più ricorrente nelle nomination è Deathloop (5 candidature); all'originale sparatutto degli studi Arkane fanno immediatamente seguito Psychonauts 2, Wildermyth, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart e Resident Evil Village, ciascuno con 4 nomination.

Best Storytelling

  • Life is Strange: True Colours
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Wildermyth
  • 12 Minutes
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Tales of Arise

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Chivalry 2
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Valheim
  • Naraka Bladepoint

Best Visual Design

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Psychonauts 2
  • The Artful Escape
  • Little Nightmares 2
  • Hitman 3
  • Genesis Noir

Best Indie Game

  • Death's Door
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Old World
  • Wildermyth
  • Bonfire Peaks
  • Sable

Studio of the Year

  • Io Interactive
  • Arkane
  • Housemarque
  • Double Fine
  • Capcom
  • Draknek & Friends

Best Game Expansion

  • Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission
  • The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
  • Sims 4: Cottage Living
  • Super Mario: Bowser's Fury
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Clap Hanz Golf
  • Fantasian
  • Overboard!
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
  • Cozy Grove
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift

Best Audio

  • Returnal
  • Jett: The Far Shore
  • Sable
  • Little Nightmares 2
  • Resident Evil Village
  • The Artful Escape

Best Performer

  • Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop
  • Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors
  • Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop
  • Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
  • Elijah Wood - Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2

Best Game Community

  • Final Fantasy 14
  • No Man's Sky
  • Dreams
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Destiny 2
  • Magic: The Gathering Arena

PC Game of the Year

  • Wildermyth
  • Chivalry 2
  • Old World
  • Hitman 3
  • Pathfinder
  • The Forgotten City

PlayStation Game of the Year

  • Returnal
  • Deathloop
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil: Village
  • Death Stranding Director's Cut
  • Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Nintendo Game of the Year

  • New Pokemon Snap
  • Neo: The World Ends with You
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Bravely Default 2
  • WarioWare: Get It Together
  • Metroid Dread

Xbox Game of the Year

  • Lost Judgment
  • The Ascent
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • The Artful Escape
  • 12 Minutes

Best Gaming Hardware

  • PS5
  • Xbox Series X
  • Xbox Series S
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
  • Nintendo Switch OLED
  • WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD

Still Playing Award

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Destiny 2
  • GTA Online
  • Genshin Impact
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • Rocket League
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Most Wanted Game

  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Halo Infinite
  • Marvel's Midnight Suns
  • GTA V: Enhanced Edition
  • Skate 4
  • Elden Ring
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  • Starfield
  • Gotham Knights

Ultimate Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Wildermyth
  • Hitman 3
  • The Forgotten City
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Il processo di votazione per i videogiochi in nomination è attivo da oggi, martedì 19 ottobre, fino alla giornata del 5 novembre. I vincitori dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021 verranno annunciati nel corso della cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà rigorosamente in digitale il 23 novembre.

FONTE: GamesRadar+
