Golden Joystick Awards 2022: ecco tutti i giochi e le software house in nomination

Mentre fervono i preparativi per i The Game Awards 2022 di dicembre con tante World Premiere, gli organizzatori della quarantesima edizione dei Golden Joystick Awards hanno diramato l'elenco completo dei videogiochi in nomination.

In questa sua nuova edizione, lo spettacolo digitale approntato dalle redazioni di testate videoludiche internazionali come GamesRadar, PC Gamer ed Edge Magazine farà da sfondo a una cerimonia che celebrerà i vincitori del Game of the Year e delle altre 17 categorie di premi.

Per quest'anno i videogiochi in nomination saranno oltre 70, un vero e proprio caleidoscopio di esperienze interattive che partirà da gemme indie come Immortality, Tunic e Neon White per poi abbracciare i kolossal tripla A come Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West e Dying Light 2. Non mancherào poi il premio per il videogioco Most Wanted in uscita nel 2023 (e si spera non oltre), oltre all'immancabile GOTY che, però, verrà indicato da una rosa di titoli scelta dagli utenti tra il 7 e l'11 novembre.

Golden Joystick Awards 2022 - Nomination

Best Audio

We Are OFK

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Metal: Hellsinger

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Storytelling

IMMORTALITY

Return to Monkey Island

Horizon Forbidden West

NORCO

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Wayward Strand

Best Game Community

Dreams

Final Fantasy XIV

GRID Legends

No Man's Sky

Splatoon 3

Warframe

Best Game Expansion

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

GTA Online: The Contract

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires

Best Gaming Hardware

Playdate

Steam Deck

Analogue Pocket

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition

Roccat Kone XP

WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb

Tunic

Rollerdrome

Dorfromantik

Neon White

Teardown

Best Multiplayer Game

Elden Ring

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenue

MultiVersus

Splatoon 3

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Best Visual Design

Elden Ring

Horizon Forbidden West

Cult of the Lamb

Ghostwire: Tokyo

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Lost in Play

Most Wanted Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Dead Island 2

Forspoken

Street Fighter 6

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Honkai: Star Rail

Starfield

Exoprimal

Redfall

Hogwarts Legacy

The Day Before

Mass Effect

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kerbal Space Program 2

Dead Space

Nintendo Game of the Year

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Live A Live

Splatoon 3

Nintendo Switch Sports

PC Game of the Year

Neon White

Return to Monkey Island

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Teardown

Total War: Warhammer 3

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

PlayStation Game of the Year

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Elden Ring

The Last Of Us Part I

Sifu

Xbox Game of the Year

Halo Infinite

Scorn

Grounded

As Dusk Falls

Sniper Elite 5

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Still Playing

Genshin Impact

The Sims 4

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Minecraft

Fortnite

Pokémon GO

Apex Legends

Lost Ark

The Elder Scrolls Online

Studio of the Year

Roll7

Terrible Toybox

Half Mermaid

FromSoftware Inc.

Interior / Night

Tribute Games

Best Early Access Launch

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slime Rancher 2

Dune: Spice Wars

Core Keeper

Vampire Survivors

Gloomwood

Best Game Trailer

The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer

Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer

skate. Still Working On It Trailer

Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer

Time Flies Announcement Trailer

Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer

La cerimonia di premiazione della quarantesima edizione dei Golden Joystick Awards verrà trasmessa martedì 22 novembre con uno spettacolo interamente digitale su tutte le principali piattaforme di streaming.