Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Videogiochi
  3. Notizie

Golden Joystick Awards 2022: ecco tutti i giochi e le software house in nomination

Golden Joystick Awards 2022: ecco tutti i giochi e le software house in nomination
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Mentre fervono i preparativi per i The Game Awards 2022 di dicembre con tante World Premiere, gli organizzatori della quarantesima edizione dei Golden Joystick Awards hanno diramato l'elenco completo dei videogiochi in nomination.

In questa sua nuova edizione, lo spettacolo digitale approntato dalle redazioni di testate videoludiche internazionali come GamesRadar, PC Gamer ed Edge Magazine farà da sfondo a una cerimonia che celebrerà i vincitori del Game of the Year e delle altre 17 categorie di premi.

Per quest'anno i videogiochi in nomination saranno oltre 70, un vero e proprio caleidoscopio di esperienze interattive che partirà da gemme indie come Immortality, Tunic e Neon White per poi abbracciare i kolossal tripla A come Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West e Dying Light 2. Non mancherào poi il premio per il videogioco Most Wanted in uscita nel 2023 (e si spera non oltre), oltre all'immancabile GOTY che, però, verrà indicato da una rosa di titoli scelta dagli utenti tra il 7 e l'11 novembre.

Golden Joystick Awards 2022 - Nomination

Best Audio

  • We Are OFK
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World

Best Storytelling

  • IMMORTALITY
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • NORCO
  • I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
  • Wayward Strand

Best Game Community

  • Dreams
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • GRID Legends
  • No Man's Sky
  • Splatoon 3
  • Warframe

Best Game Expansion

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
  • Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
  • GTA Online: The Contract
  • Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons
  • Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires

Best Gaming Hardware

  • Playdate
  • Steam Deck
  • Analogue Pocket
  • Backbone One: PlayStation Edition
  • Roccat Kone XP
  • WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5

Best Indie Game

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Tunic
  • Rollerdrome
  • Dorfromantik
  • Neon White
  • Teardown

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Elden Ring
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenue
  • MultiVersus
  • Splatoon 3
  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Best Visual Design

  • Elden Ring
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Lost in Play

Most Wanted Game

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage
  • Dead Island 2
  • Forspoken
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Starfield
  • Exoprimal
  • Redfall
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • The Day Before
  • Mass Effect
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kerbal Space Program 2
  • Dead Space

Nintendo Game of the Year

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Live A Live
  • Splatoon 3
  • Nintendo Switch Sports

PC Game of the Year

  • Neon White
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker
  • Teardown
  • Total War: Warhammer 3
  • Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

PlayStation Game of the Year

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Elden Ring
  • The Last Of Us Part I
  • Sifu

Xbox Game of the Year

  • Halo Infinite
  • Scorn
  • Grounded
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Sniper Elite 5
  • Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Still Playing

  • Genshin Impact
  • The Sims 4
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Minecraft
  • Fortnite
  • Pokémon GO
  • Apex Legends
  • Lost Ark
  • The Elder Scrolls Online

Studio of the Year

  • Roll7
  • Terrible Toybox
  • Half Mermaid
  • FromSoftware Inc.
  • Interior / Night
  • Tribute Games

Best Early Access Launch

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Slime Rancher 2
  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Core Keeper
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Gloomwood

Best Game Trailer

  • The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
  • Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
  • skate. Still Working On It Trailer
  • Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer
  • Time Flies Announcement Trailer
  • Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer

La cerimonia di premiazione della quarantesima edizione dei Golden Joystick Awards verrà trasmessa martedì 22 novembre con uno spettacolo interamente digitale su tutte le principali piattaforme di streaming.

FONTE: GamesRadar+
Quanto è interessante?
1
speciale

Vecchi giochi e filtri CRT: è il modo giusto per preservare un classico?

Altri contenuti per Videogiochi

  1. Super Mario Bros Il Film: il trailer ci ha stupito? Ecco il nostro commento e la reaction
  2. Che ci fa una 'PlayStation 5 Bloodborne' nello stand Sony del PAX Australia?