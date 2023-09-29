Golden Joystick Awards 2023: incetta di nomination per Zelda TOTK e Baldur's Gate 3

Con tutti i grandi videogiochi in uscita nel 2023, quale sarà il titolo che riuscirà a portarsi a casa il maggior numero di riconoscimenti? Un primo indizio sui papabili GOTY ce lo fornisce la giuria che ha stilato l'elenco dei giochi in nomination per i Golden Joystick Awards 2023.

Gli organizzatori della quarantunesima edizione dei Golden Joystick Awards hanno così diramato la lista completa dei videogiochi in nomination nelle diverse categorie di premi che verranno assegnati nel corso di una cerimonia che si terrà a novembre.

Lo spettacolo digitale approntato dalle redazioni di testate videoludiche internazionali come GamesRadar, PC Gamer ed Edge Magazine farà quindi da sfondo all'annuncio dei vincitori. Eccovi allora l'elenco dei videogiochi in nomination ai Golden Joystick Awards 2023:

Best Audio

Stray Gods

Hi-Fi Rush

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Starfield

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI

Best Storytelling

Baldur's Gate 3

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Game Community

Final Fantasy XIV

Warframe

Baldur's Gate 3

Deep Rock Galactic

Dreams

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Best Game Expansion

Power Wash Simulator DLC

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

Best Gaming Hardware

PlayStation VR2

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF

CRKD Nitro Deck

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96

Samsung 990 PRO

Best Indie Game

Dave the Diver

Pizza Tower

Dredge

COCOON

Viewfinder

Sea of Stars

Best Multiplayer Game

Exoprimal

Diablo IV

Street Fighter 6

Remnant II

Mortal Kombat 1

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

Best Visual Design

Baldur's Gate 3

Starfield

Hi-Fi Rush

Viewfinder

Lies of P

Street Fighter 6

Nintendo Game of the Year

Pikmin 4

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Fire Emblem Engage

Metroid Prime Remastered

Octopath Traveller II

Fae Farm

PC Game of the Year

Baldur's Gate 3

Diablo IV

Dave the Diver

Tchia

System Shock

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

PlayStation Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XVI

Resident Evil 4

Street Fighter 6

Humanity

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Xbox Game of the Year

Starfield

Chants of Sennaar

Hi-Fi Rush

Planet of Lana

Dead Space

Pentiment

Still Playing Award

No Man's Sky

Genshin Impact

The Sims 4

Fortnite

Naraka: Bladepoint

GTA Online

Warframe

Valorant

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2

Apex Legends

Dota 2

Call of Duty

Studio of the Year

Larian Studios

Digital Eclipse

Nintendo EPD

Mimimi Games

Remedy Entertainment

CD Projekt Red

Best Game Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty–Official Cinematic Trailer

Alan Wake 2–The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom–Official Trailer #3

Baby Steps–Reveal Trailer

Mortal Kombat 1–Official It's In Our Blood Trailer

Dave the Diver–Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Most Wanted Game

Death Stranding 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Tekken 8

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Hades II

Fable

Hollow Knight: Silksong

EVERYWHERE

Frostpunk 2

ARK 2

METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER

Persona 3 Reload

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Pacific Drive

Black Myth: Wukong

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Best VR Game

C-Smash VRS

Horizon Call of the Mountain VR

Synapse

Vertigo 2 VR

F1 23 VR

The Light Brigade

A guidare l'elenco dei videogiochi in nomination ai Golden Joystick Awards 2023 troviamo Zelda Tears of the Kingdom e Baldur's Gate 3: il capolavoro open world di Nintendo e il kolossal ruolistico di Larian Studios sono in corsa per vincere quattro premi. Dietro a Zelda TOTK e Baldur's Gate 3 troviamo, con tre nomination, il quartetto composto da Street Fighter 6, Hi-Fi Rush, Dave the Diver e Starfield.

La cerimonia di premiazione dei Golden Joystick Awards 2023 si terrà nella giornata di venerdì 10 novembre. E voi, su quali videogiochi puntate per la conquista del maggior numero di premi? Fatecelo sapere con un commento.