Golden Joystick Awards 2023: incetta di nomination per Zelda TOTK e Baldur's Gate 3
Con tutti i grandi videogiochi in uscita nel 2023, quale sarà il titolo che riuscirà a portarsi a casa il maggior numero di riconoscimenti? Un primo indizio sui papabili GOTY ce lo fornisce la giuria che ha stilato l'elenco dei giochi in nomination per i Golden Joystick Awards 2023.
Gli organizzatori della quarantunesima edizione dei Golden Joystick Awards hanno così diramato la lista completa dei videogiochi in nomination nelle diverse categorie di premi che verranno assegnati nel corso di una cerimonia che si terrà a novembre.
Lo spettacolo digitale approntato dalle redazioni di testate videoludiche internazionali come GamesRadar, PC Gamer ed Edge Magazine farà quindi da sfondo all'annuncio dei vincitori. Eccovi allora l'elenco dei videogiochi in nomination ai Golden Joystick Awards 2023:
Best Audio
- Stray Gods
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Starfield
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
- Final Fantasy XVI
Best Storytelling
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Game Community
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Warframe
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Dreams
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
Best Game Expansion
- Power Wash Simulator DLC
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
- The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers
Best Gaming Hardware
- PlayStation VR2
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
- Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
- CRKD Nitro Deck
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
- Samsung 990 PRO
Best Indie Game
- Dave the Diver
- Pizza Tower
- Dredge
- COCOON
- Viewfinder
- Sea of Stars
Best Multiplayer Game
- Exoprimal
- Diablo IV
- Street Fighter 6
- Remnant II
- Mortal Kombat 1
- We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
Best Visual Design
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Starfield
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Viewfinder
- Lies of P
- Street Fighter 6
Nintendo Game of the Year
- Pikmin 4
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Octopath Traveller II
- Fae Farm
PC Game of the Year
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Dave the Diver
- Tchia
- System Shock
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
PlayStation Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Resident Evil 4
- Street Fighter 6
- Humanity
- Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Xbox Game of the Year
- Starfield
- Chants of Sennaar
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Planet of Lana
- Dead Space
- Pentiment
Still Playing Award
- No Man's Sky
- Genshin Impact
- The Sims 4
- Fortnite
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- GTA Online
- Warframe
- Valorant
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
- Apex Legends
- Dota 2
- Call of Duty
Studio of the Year
- Larian Studios
- Digital Eclipse
- Nintendo EPD
- Mimimi Games
- Remedy Entertainment
- CD Projekt Red
Best Game Trailer
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty–Official Cinematic Trailer
- Alan Wake 2–The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom–Official Trailer #3
- Baby Steps–Reveal Trailer
- Mortal Kombat 1–Official It's In Our Blood Trailer
- Dave the Diver–Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer
Most Wanted Game
- Death Stranding 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Tekken 8
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Hades II
- Fable
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- EVERYWHERE
- Frostpunk 2
- ARK 2
- METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
- Persona 3 Reload
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Pacific Drive
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Best VR Game
- C-Smash VRS
- Horizon Call of the Mountain VR
- Synapse
- Vertigo 2 VR
- F1 23 VR
- The Light Brigade
A guidare l'elenco dei videogiochi in nomination ai Golden Joystick Awards 2023 troviamo Zelda Tears of the Kingdom e Baldur's Gate 3: il capolavoro open world di Nintendo e il kolossal ruolistico di Larian Studios sono in corsa per vincere quattro premi. Dietro a Zelda TOTK e Baldur's Gate 3 troviamo, con tre nomination, il quartetto composto da Street Fighter 6, Hi-Fi Rush, Dave the Diver e Starfield.
La cerimonia di premiazione dei Golden Joystick Awards 2023 si terrà nella giornata di venerdì 10 novembre. E voi, su quali videogiochi puntate per la conquista del maggior numero di premi? Fatecelo sapere con un commento.
Altri contenuti per Videogiochi
- Presidente di King entusiasta: Candy Crush raggiunge quota $20 miliardi di entrate
- Il prezzo dei videogiochi è troppo basso? Il parere dell'ex Sony Shawn Layden
- PC Gaming Show: svelato l'evento Most Wanted, ci saranno 25 World Premiere
- 3 giochi indie bellissimi usciti nel 2023 da giocare subito
- I migliori giochi dell'estate 2023: i più belli da Baldur's Gate 3 a Starfield
Videogiochi
Contenuti più Letti
- 15 euro di buono sconto su Amazon valido anche per i videogiochi
- 210 commentiJim Ryan: il boss di PlayStation si è dimesso, lascia Sony dopo 30 anni
- 8 commentiSony: dopo il sospetto attacco hacker, boom di ricerche su come cancellare l'account PS
- 3 commentiGiochi gratis per PC: Epic Games Store offre un prezioso regalo made in Italy
- 50 commentiChi è Hiroki Totoki, nuovo Presidente di PlayStation al posto di Jim Ryan
- 8 commentiAspettando The Elder Scrolls 6: Bethesda pubblica il nuovo gioco gratis TES Castles
- 82 commentiEA Sports FC 24 Recensione: calcio spettacolo, con qualche passo avanti
- Baldur's Gate 3, le migliori build Multiclasse: le potentissime creazioni di Larian
- 2 commentiGran Turismo 7 continua a evolversi: tutte le novità dell'Update 1.38
- EA Sports FC 24 è appena arrivato: offerte Esselunga sotto il prezzo di listino