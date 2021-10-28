Golden Joystick Awards, ecco tutti i candidati: chi sarà il nuovo Gioco dell'Anno?
In attesa dell'edizione 2021 dei The Game Awards, è ufficialmente aperta la stagione delle grandi premiazioni videoludiche, con anche i Golden Joystick Awards che si preparano a eleggere i migliori titoli dell'ultimo anno.
Selezionati da un panel costituito dalle redazioni di GamesRadar, PC Gamer, Edge Magazine, Retro Gamer, Play Magazine, e dal team dei Future Games Show, le nomination per tutte le categorie dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021 sono consultabili di seguito. Tra i giochi inclusi possiamo trovare tanto grandi AAA, come Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil: Village, Tales of Arise, ma anche eccellenti gioielli Indie, quali Genesis Noir, It Takes Two o l'ottimo The Artful Escape. Ecco i dettagli:
Best Storytelling
- Life is Strange: True Colours
- Psychonauts 2
- Wildermyth
- 12 Minutes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Tales of Arise
Best Multiplayer Game
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Chivalry 2
- Back 4 Blood
- Valheim
- Naraka: Bladepoint
Best Visual Design
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Psychonauts 2
- The Artful Escape
- Little Nightmares 2
- Hitman 3
- Genesis Noir
Best Indie Game
- Death's Door
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Old World
- Wildermyth
- Bonfire Peaks
- Sable
Studio of the Year
- Io Interactive
- Arkane
- Housemarque
- Double Fine
- Capcom
- Draknek & Friends
Best Game Expansion
- Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
- Sims 4: Cottage Living
- Super Mario: Bowser's Fury
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2
Mobile Game of the Year
- Clap Hanz Golf
- Fantasian
- Overboard!
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Cozy Grove
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
Best Audio
- Returnal
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Sable
- Little Nightmares 2
- Resident Evil Village
- The Artful Escape
Best Performer
- Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors
- Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop
- Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Elijah Wood - Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2
Best Game Community
- Final Fantasy 14
- No Man's Sky
- Dreams
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Destiny 2
- Magic: The Gathering Arena
PC Game of the Year
- Wildermyth
- Chivalry 2
- Old World
- Hitman 3
- Pathfinder
- The Forgotten City
PlayStation Game of the Year
- Returnal
- Deathloop
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil: Village
- Death Stranding Director's Cut
- Kena: Bridge Of Spirits
Nintendo Game of the Year
- New Pokemon Snap
- Neo: The World Ends with You
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Bravely Default 2
- WarioWare: Get It Together
- Metroid Dread
Xbox Game of the Year
- Lost Judgment
- The Ascent
- Psychonauts 2
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Artful Escape
- 12 Minutes
Best Gaming Hardware
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series S
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- Nintendo Switch OLED
- WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD
Still Playing Award
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy 14
- Destiny 2
- GTA Online
- Genshin Impact
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Rocket League
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Most Wanted Game
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Halo Infinite
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- GTA V: Enhanced Edition
- Skate 4
- Elden Ring
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Starfield
- Gotham Knights
Ultimate Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
- Ratchet and Clank
- Wildermyth
- Hitman 3
- The Forgotten City
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Le votazioni saranno aperte sino al prossimo 5 novembre, mentre i vincitori della competizione saranno annunciati nel corso di un evento in diretta in programma per il prossimo 23 novembre 2021. A quali titoli attribuireste il vostro voto alla competizione dei Golden Joysticks Awards 2021?
