Golden Joystick Awards, ecco tutti i candidati: chi sarà il nuovo Gioco dell'Anno?

Golden Joystick Awards, ecco tutti i candidati: chi sarà il nuovo Gioco dell'Anno?
In attesa dell'edizione 2021 dei The Game Awards, è ufficialmente aperta la stagione delle grandi premiazioni videoludiche, con anche i Golden Joystick Awards che si preparano a eleggere i migliori titoli dell'ultimo anno.

Selezionati da un panel costituito dalle redazioni di GamesRadar, PC Gamer, Edge Magazine, Retro Gamer, Play Magazine, e dal team dei Future Games Show, le nomination per tutte le categorie dei Golden Joystick Awards 2021 sono consultabili di seguito. Tra i giochi inclusi possiamo trovare tanto grandi AAA, come Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil: Village, Tales of Arise, ma anche eccellenti gioielli Indie, quali Genesis Noir, It Takes Two o l'ottimo The Artful Escape. Ecco i dettagli:

Best Storytelling

  • Life is Strange: True Colours
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Wildermyth
  • 12 Minutes
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Tales of Arise

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Chivalry 2
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Valheim
  • Naraka: Bladepoint

Best Visual Design

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Psychonauts 2
  • The Artful Escape
  • Little Nightmares 2
  • Hitman 3
  • Genesis Noir

Best Indie Game

  • Death's Door
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Old World
  • Wildermyth
  • Bonfire Peaks
  • Sable

Studio of the Year

  • Io Interactive
  • Arkane
  • Housemarque
  • Double Fine
  • Capcom
  • Draknek & Friends

Best Game Expansion

  • Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission
  • The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
  • Sims 4: Cottage Living
  • Super Mario: Bowser's Fury
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Clap Hanz Golf
  • Fantasian
  • Overboard!
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
  • Cozy Grove
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift

Best Audio

  • Returnal
  • Jett: The Far Shore
  • Sable
  • Little Nightmares 2
  • Resident Evil Village
  • The Artful Escape

Best Performer

  • Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop
  • Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors
  • Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop
  • Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
  • Elijah Wood - Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2

Best Game Community

  • Final Fantasy 14
  • No Man's Sky
  • Dreams
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Destiny 2
  • Magic: The Gathering Arena

PC Game of the Year

  • Wildermyth
  • Chivalry 2
  • Old World
  • Hitman 3
  • Pathfinder
  • The Forgotten City

PlayStation Game of the Year

  • Returnal
  • Deathloop
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil: Village
  • Death Stranding Director's Cut
  • Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Nintendo Game of the Year

  • New Pokemon Snap
  • Neo: The World Ends with You
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Bravely Default 2
  • WarioWare: Get It Together
  • Metroid Dread

Xbox Game of the Year

  • Lost Judgment
  • The Ascent
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • The Artful Escape
  • 12 Minutes

Best Gaming Hardware

  • PS5
  • Xbox Series X
  • Xbox Series S
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
  • Nintendo Switch OLED
  • WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD

Still Playing Award

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Destiny 2
  • GTA Online
  • Genshin Impact
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • Rocket League
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Most Wanted Game

  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Halo Infinite
  • Marvel's Midnight Suns
  • GTA V: Enhanced Edition
  • Skate 4
  • Elden Ring
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  • Starfield
  • Gotham Knights

Ultimate Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Wildermyth
  • Hitman 3
  • The Forgotten City
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Le votazioni saranno aperte sino al prossimo 5 novembre, mentre i vincitori della competizione saranno annunciati nel corso di un evento in diretta in programma per il prossimo 23 novembre 2021. A quali titoli attribuireste il vostro voto alla competizione dei Golden Joysticks Awards 2021?

