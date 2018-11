Golden Joystick Awards: Premio alla Carriera per Hidetaka Miyazaki

The honourable Lifetime Achievement Award goes to #HidetakaMiyazaki . Very well deserved! #GoldenJoysticks #lifetimeachievementaward pic.twitter.com/gKEbnKizFT

FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki has been awarded the Golden Joystick Award for Lifetime Achievement. We are truly grateful to all of our players. https://t.co/UZnBqT34kt