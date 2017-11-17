Golden Joystick Awards: Zelda Breath of the Wild è il Gioco dell'Anno

Tenutosi al Bloomsbury Big Top di Londra, l'evento dei Goldei Joystick Awards ha insignitocon il premio di Gioco dell'Anno. Il titolo Nintendo è subito seguito in classifica da, entrambi disponibili su console Sony.

Fra gli altri titoli premiati, troviamo lo stesso Horizon: Zero Dawn per il miglior storytelling (Ashly Burch, doppiatrice di Aloy, ha vinto il premio come Miglior Performance), e Playerunknown‘s Battlegrounds come miglior videogioco multiplayer.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild è inoltre il miglior gioco Nintendo (precedendo di una posizione Super Mario Odissey) e vincitore del Critics' Choice Awards.

Il miglior gioco PlayStation è Horizon: Zero Dawn, seguito da NieR: Automata, mentre sul fronte Microsoft troviamo al primo posto Cuphead e al secondo Gears of War 4.

Il gioco più atteso è invece The Last of Us Part II, che riesce a guadagnare più voti di Red Dead Redemption 2 e Death Stranding.

Di seguito, la lista completa dei vincitori:

Miglior Storytelling: Horizon Zero Dawn

Miglior Visual Design: Cuphead

Miglior Audio: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild

Miglior Performance: Ashly Burch – Horizon Zero Dawn

Miglior Gioco Indie: Friday the 13th The Game

Miglior Gioco Multiplayer: Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

Studio dell'Anno: Nintendo EPD

eSports Play of the Year: Agilities’ five-man Dragonblade at Overwatch Contenders

eSports Team dell'Anno: Seoul Dynasty (formerly Lunatic-Hai)

eSports Gioco dell'Anno: Overwatch

Miglior Streamer/Broadcaster: Markiplier

Handheld/Mobile Game dell'Anno: Pokémon Sun and Moon

Miglior Gioco Nintendo: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild

Miglior gioco PlayStation: Horizon Zero Dawn

Miglior Gioco Xbox: Cuphead

Miglior Gioco PC: Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

Critics’ Choice Award: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild

Breakthrough Award: Ashly Burch

Hall of Fame Award: Final Fantasy

Most Wanted Game: The Last of Us Part II

Still Playing: World of Tanks

Outstanding Contribution to the UK Game Industry: Debbie Bestwick

Premio alla Carriera: Sid Meier

Gioco dell'Anno: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild

