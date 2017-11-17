Golden Joystick Awards: Zelda Breath of the Wild è il Gioco dell'Anno

Fra gli altri titoli premiati, troviamo lo stesso Horizon: Zero Dawn per il miglior storytelling (Ashly Burch, doppiatrice di Aloy, ha vinto il premio come Miglior Performance), e Playerunknown‘s Battlegrounds come miglior videogioco multiplayer.
Zelda: Breath of the Wild è inoltre il miglior gioco Nintendo (precedendo di una posizione Super Mario Odissey) e vincitore del Critics' Choice Awards.
Il miglior gioco PlayStation è Horizon: Zero Dawn, seguito da NieR: Automata, mentre sul fronte Microsoft troviamo al primo posto Cuphead e al secondo Gears of War 4.
Il gioco più atteso è invece The Last of Us Part II, che riesce a guadagnare più voti di Red Dead Redemption 2 e Death Stranding.
Di seguito, la lista completa dei vincitori:
- Miglior Storytelling: Horizon Zero Dawn
- Miglior Visual Design: Cuphead
- Miglior Audio: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
- Miglior Performance: Ashly Burch – Horizon Zero Dawn
- Miglior Gioco Indie: Friday the 13th The Game
- Miglior Gioco Multiplayer: Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
- Studio dell'Anno: Nintendo EPD
- eSports Play of the Year: Agilities’ five-man Dragonblade at Overwatch Contenders
- eSports Team dell'Anno: Seoul Dynasty (formerly Lunatic-Hai)
- eSports Gioco dell'Anno: Overwatch
- Miglior Streamer/Broadcaster: Markiplier
- Handheld/Mobile Game dell'Anno: Pokémon Sun and Moon
- Miglior Gioco Nintendo: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
- Miglior gioco PlayStation: Horizon Zero Dawn
- Miglior Gioco Xbox: Cuphead
- Miglior Gioco PC: Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
- Critics’ Choice Award: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
- Breakthrough Award: Ashly Burch
- Hall of Fame Award: Final Fantasy
- Most Wanted Game: The Last of Us Part II
- Still Playing: World of Tanks
- Outstanding Contribution to the UK Game Industry: Debbie Bestwick
- Premio alla Carriera: Sid Meier
- Gioco dell'Anno: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild