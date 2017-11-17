Golden Joystick Awards: Zelda Breath of the Wild è il Gioco dell'Anno

Everyeye.it

Tenutosi al Bloomsbury Big Top di Londra, l'evento dei Goldei Joystick Awards ha insignito The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild con il premio di Gioco dell'Anno. Il titolo Nintendo è subito seguito in classifica da Horizon: Zero Dawn e Persona 5, entrambi disponibili su console Sony.

Fra gli altri titoli premiati, troviamo lo stesso Horizon: Zero Dawn per il miglior storytelling (Ashly Burch, doppiatrice di Aloy, ha vinto il premio come Miglior Performance), e Playerunknown‘s Battlegrounds come miglior videogioco multiplayer.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild è inoltre il miglior gioco Nintendo (precedendo di una posizione Super Mario Odissey) e vincitore del Critics' Choice Awards.
Il miglior gioco PlayStation è Horizon: Zero Dawn, seguito da NieR: Automata, mentre sul fronte Microsoft troviamo al primo posto Cuphead e al secondo Gears of War 4.

Il gioco più atteso è invece The Last of Us Part II, che riesce a guadagnare più voti di Red Dead Redemption 2 e Death Stranding.

Di seguito, la lista completa dei vincitori:

  • Miglior Storytelling: Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Miglior Visual Design: Cuphead
  • Miglior Audio: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
  • Miglior Performance: Ashly Burch – Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Miglior Gioco Indie: Friday the 13th The Game
  • Miglior Gioco Multiplayer: Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Studio dell'Anno: Nintendo EPD
  • eSports Play of the Year: Agilities’ five-man Dragonblade at Overwatch Contenders
  • eSports Team dell'Anno: Seoul Dynasty (formerly Lunatic-Hai)
  • eSports Gioco dell'Anno: Overwatch
  • Miglior Streamer/Broadcaster: Markiplier
  • Handheld/Mobile Game dell'Anno: Pokémon Sun and Moon
  • Miglior Gioco Nintendo: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
  • Miglior gioco PlayStation: Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Miglior Gioco Xbox: Cuphead
  • Miglior Gioco PC: Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Critics’ Choice Award: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
  • Breakthrough Award: Ashly Burch
  • Hall of Fame Award: Final Fantasy
  • Most Wanted Game: The Last of Us Part II
  • Still Playing: World of Tanks
  • Outstanding Contribution to the UK Game Industry: Debbie Bestwick
  • Premio alla Carriera: Sid Meier
  • Gioco dell'Anno: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild
Siete d'accordo con il verdetto emesso dai Golden Joystick Awards?
