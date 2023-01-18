Altro GOTY per Elden Ring: premiato come gioco dell'anno ai New York Game Awards
Davide Leoni
Si sono tenuti nelle scorse ore i New York Game Awards organizzati da The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC), a trionfare nella categoria Big Apple Award per il miglior gioco dell'anno è Elden Ring, che aggiunge così un nuovo premio GOTY al suo palmares.
Non solo, perché Elden Ring è stato premiato anche nella categoria Statue of Liberty Award for Best World, tra gli altri giochi vincitori troviamo anche God of War Ragnarok, Kirby E La Terra Perduta, Signalis e Moss Book 2.
Vincitori New York Game Awards
- Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Elden Ring
- Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Vampire Survivors
- Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: God of War Ragnarök
- Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Elden Ring
- Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Metal Hellsinger
- Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Manon Gage/Marissa Marcel in Immortality
- Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Moss Book II
- Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Kirby E La Terra Perduta
- A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap
- Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe
- Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year: Masaya "aMSa" Chikamoto
- Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem: Signalis
- NYC GWB Award for Best DLC: Destiny 2 The Witch Queen
- Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Justin Heckert, Vanity Fair
- Elizabeth Jennings Graham Award for Best Educator: Ryan O'Callaghan
- Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Phil Spencer
Phil Spencer è stato premiato con la statuetta Andrew Yoon Legend Award, da segnalare anche il premio Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake e The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe e A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game a Marvel Snap.
