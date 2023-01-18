Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Elden Ring
  3. Notizie

Altro GOTY per Elden Ring: premiato come gioco dell'anno ai New York Game Awards

Altro GOTY per Elden Ring: premiato come gioco dell'anno ai New York Game Awards
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Si sono tenuti nelle scorse ore i New York Game Awards organizzati da The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC), a trionfare nella categoria Big Apple Award per il miglior gioco dell'anno è Elden Ring, che aggiunge così un nuovo premio GOTY al suo palmares.

Non solo, perché Elden Ring è stato premiato anche nella categoria Statue of Liberty Award for Best World, tra gli altri giochi vincitori troviamo anche God of War Ragnarok, Kirby E La Terra Perduta, Signalis e Moss Book 2.

Vincitori New York Game Awards

  • Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Elden Ring
  • Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Vampire Survivors
  • Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: God of War Ragnarök
  • Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Elden Ring
  • Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Metal Hellsinger
  • Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Manon Gage/Marissa Marcel in Immortality
  • Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Moss Book II
  • Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Kirby E La Terra Perduta
  • A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap
  • Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe
  • Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year: Masaya "aMSa" Chikamoto
  • Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem: Signalis
  • NYC GWB Award for Best DLC: Destiny 2 The Witch Queen
  • Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Justin Heckert, Vanity Fair
  • Elizabeth Jennings Graham Award for Best Educator: Ryan O'Callaghan
  • Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Phil Spencer

Phil Spencer è stato premiato con la statuetta Andrew Yoon Legend Award, da segnalare anche il premio Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake e The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe e A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game a Marvel Snap.

Quanto è interessante?
3
speciale

Elden Ring vs God of War Ragnarok: le regole della difficoltà

Altri contenuti per Elden Ring

  1. Atelier Ryza 3 Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key è stato rinviato, ma non di molto
  2. God of War per PS4 e PS5 è in offerta a 9.99 euro su Amazon