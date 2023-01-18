Altro GOTY per Elden Ring: premiato come gioco dell'anno ai New York Game Awards

Si sono tenuti nelle scorse ore i New York Game Awards organizzati da The New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC), a trionfare nella categoria Big Apple Award per il miglior gioco dell'anno è Elden Ring, che aggiunge così un nuovo premio GOTY al suo palmares.

Non solo, perché Elden Ring è stato premiato anche nella categoria Statue of Liberty Award for Best World, tra gli altri giochi vincitori troviamo anche God of War Ragnarok, Kirby E La Terra Perduta, Signalis e Moss Book 2.

Vincitori New York Game Awards

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Elden Ring

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Vampire Survivors

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: God of War Ragnarök

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Elden Ring

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Metal Hellsinger

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Manon Gage/Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Moss Book II

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Kirby E La Terra Perduta

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe

Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year: Masaya "aMSa" Chikamoto

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem: Signalis

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC: Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Justin Heckert, Vanity Fair

Elizabeth Jennings Graham Award for Best Educator: Ryan O'Callaghan

Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Phil Spencer

Phil Spencer è stato premiato con la statuetta Andrew Yoon Legend Award, da segnalare anche il premio Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake e The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe e A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game a Marvel Snap.