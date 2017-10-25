Gran Turismo Sport debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

è il nuovo leader della classifica giapponese convendute nella settimana di lancio, un risultato comunque leggermente inferiore rispetto ai debutti di(204,784 copie) e(430,707 unità).

Classifica Software (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

[PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (Limited Edition Included) (SIE, 10/19/17) – 150,286 [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow (Bandai Namco, 10/19/17) – 48,935 [PS4] The Evil Within 2 (Bethesda Softworks, 10/19/17) – 42,941 [PS4] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix, 10/19/17) – 42,092 [PSV] Uta no Prince-sama: Amazing Aria & Sweet Serenade Love (Broccoli, 10/19/17) – 19,904 [PSV] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix, 10/19/17) – 18,784 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 16,483 (1,249,006) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 11,142 (758,597) [PS4] Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Warner Bros., 10/12/17) – 8,083 (28,227) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,430 (616,383) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 5,224 (102,359) [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions (Nintendo, 10/05/17) – 5,092 (43,094) [PS4] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/17) – 3,910 (79,701) [PS4] No Heroes Allowed! VR (SIE, 10/14/17) – 3,464 (8,925) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 2,987 (105,005) [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 2,882 (183,780) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 2,814 (158,448) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo + (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,748 (256,413) [NSW] NBA 2K18 (2K Games, 10/17/17) – 2,689 [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (Falcom, 09/28/17) – 2,473 (107,772)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

Switch – 31,092 (40,803) PlayStation 4 – 25,075 (16,933) New 2DS XL – 8,449 (10,569) PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,203(5,773) New 3DS XL – 6,187 (8,369) PlayStation Vita – 3,535 (3,938) 2DS – 1,367 (1,565) New 3DS – 195 (242) Xbox One – 69 (71) PlayStation 3 – 50 (65) Wii U – 40 (58)

Sul fronte hardware, continua il dominio di Switch, seppur con vendite in calo rispetto alla settimana precedente. Buoni risultati anche per PlayStation 4 e New Nintendo 2DS XL.