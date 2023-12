Granblue Fantasy Relink è pronto: l'action GDR stile anime entra in fase Gold

Granblue Fantasy Relink has finally gone gold, according to Director, Yasuyaki Kaji!



“Thanks to your support, we were finally able to complete Granblue Fantasy Relink, which we have been developing for a long time”



- GBF Relink was 1st revealed in 2016!https://t.co/K9ICfMfPIo pic.twitter.com/6rDoG1LXoT