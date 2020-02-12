Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Granblue Fantasy Versus parte col botto in Giappone e debutta al primo posto della Top 10

Granblue Fantasy Versus è il nuovo leader della classifica giapponese: il gioco ha venduto 86.000 copie retail nella settimana di lancio, superando Ring Fit Adventure e Pokemon Spada e Scudo che si piazzano rispettivamente al secondo e terzo posto.

In classifica trovano spazio anche Yakuza Like A Dragon, Brian Training, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Dragon Ball Z Kakarot per quanto riguarda le prime dieci posizioni.

Classifica Software JAP 12 febbraio 2020

  1. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Cygames, 02/06/20) – 86,248
  2. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 23,149 (675,906)
  3. [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 23,114 (3,402,851)
  4. [PS4] Yakuza Like a Dragon (Sega, 01/17/20) – 10,589 (228,459)
  5. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training(Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 9,650 (142,181)
  6. [NSW] Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,336 (3,552,657)
  7. [NSW] Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,063 (1,252,623)
  8. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,911 (2,765,403)
  9. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (Bandai Namco, 01/17/20) – 7,860 (136,932)
  10. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 6,132 (1,336,277)
  11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17)
  12. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19)
  13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17)
  14. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19)
  15. [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19)
  16. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19)
  17. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus, 11/28/19)
  18. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (Koei Tecmo, 01/17/20)
  19. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (01/11/19)
  20. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition
  21. [NSW] Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Nintendo, 01/17/20)
  22. [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo, 07/26/19)
  23. [NSW] FIFA 20 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/27/19)
  24. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18)
  25. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17)
  26. [PS4] Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master Edition (Capcom, 09/06/19)
  27. [NSW] Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous, 10/17/19)
  28. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening (Nintendo, 09/20/19)
  29. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE, 10/25/19)
  30. [NSW] Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu e Eevee (Nintendo, 11/16/18)
  31. [NSW] Yokai Watch 4++ (Level-5, 12/05/19)

Classifica Hardware JAP 12 febbraio 2020

  1. Nintendo Switch – 79,352 (10,833,689)
  2. Nintendo Switch Lite – 21,609 (1,291,198)
  3. PlayStation 4 – 4,379 (7,301,629)
  4. PlayStation 4 Pro – 2,628 (1,438,161)
  5. New Nintendo 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 524 (1,697,341)
  6. New Nintendo 3DS XL – 56 (5,886,332)
  7. Xbox One S – 42 (92,812)
  8. Xbox One X – 24 (18,915)

Sul fronte hardware domina Nintendo Switch con 79.000 pezzi a cui si aggiungono i 21.000 pezzi di Switch Lite. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One S e One X con 42 e 24 unità rispettivamente.

FONTE: Famitsu
