Grand Theft Auto 5, 2Dark e XCOM 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì,ha annunciato iper gli abbonati premium a Xbox LIVE: questa settimana , tra i giochi in promozione troviamo

Sconti Xbox One

GTA V 50%

Cities Skylines 25%

RBI 17 67%

Ghost Recon Wildlands Season Pass 40%

GTA V & Great White Shark Card Bundle 50%

Handball 70%

Lords of the Fallen 70%

Lords of the Fallen CE 70%

8Days 50%

Axiom Verge 50%

Shovel Knight:Treasure Trove 20%

Runbow DLC – Extra Val-Hue Pack 40%

Runbow DLC – Satura’s Space Adventure 40%

Spartan 40%

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 50%

The Technomancer 75%

XCOM 2 60%

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe 60%

GTA V & Whale Shark Card Bundle 60%

GTA V & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle 60%

Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Card 10%

2Dark 70%

Don’t Knock Twice 30%

EuroFishing 40%

EuroFishing – DLC Foundry Dock 30%

EuroFishing – DLC Manor Farm Lake 15%

EuroFishing – Seasons Pass 33%

FlatOut 4 50%

Le offerte citate sono valide esclusivamente per gli utenti Xbox LIVE Gold, fino al prossimo 30 ottobre. Questa settimana non sono previsti sconti sui giochi per Xbox 360.