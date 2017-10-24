Logo Everyeye.it

  4. Grand Theft Auto 5, 2Dark e XCOM 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Grand Theft Auto 5, 2Dark e XCOM 2 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

di
Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato i Deals with Gold per gli abbonati premium a Xbox LIVE: questa settimana , tra i giochi in promozione troviamo GTA V, Spartan, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, The Technomancer e XCOM 2.

Sconti Xbox One

  • GTA V 50%
  • Cities Skylines 25%
  • RBI 17 67%
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands Season Pass 40%
  • GTA V & Great White Shark Card Bundle 50%
  • Handball 70%
  • Lords of the Fallen 70%
  • Lords of the Fallen CE 70%
  • 8Days 50%
  • Axiom Verge 50%
  • Shovel Knight:Treasure Trove 20%
  • Runbow DLC – Extra Val-Hue Pack 40%
  • Runbow DLC – Satura’s Space Adventure 40%
  • Spartan 40%
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 50%
  • The Technomancer 75%
  • XCOM 2 60%
  • XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe 60%
  • GTA V & Whale Shark Card Bundle 60%
  • GTA V & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle 60%
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Card 10%
  • 2Dark 70%
  • Don’t Knock Twice 30%
  • EuroFishing 40%
  • EuroFishing – DLC Foundry Dock 30%
  • EuroFishing – DLC Manor Farm Lake 15%
  • EuroFishing – Seasons Pass 33%
  • FlatOut 4 50%

Le offerte citate sono valide esclusivamente per gli utenti Xbox LIVE Gold, fino al prossimo 30 ottobre. Questa settimana non sono previsti sconti sui giochi per Xbox 360.

