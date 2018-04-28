Grand Theft Auto IV: ecco tutte le canzoni che sono state rimosse (e le nuove aggiunte)

Come annunciato diverse settimane addietro, Rockstar Games ha aggiornato Grand Theft Auto IV per rimuovere numerose canzoni dalle radio del gioco.

L'azione si è resa necessaria a causa della scadenza dei diritti di sfruttamento di tali tracce, avvenuta ad esattamente 10 anni di distanza dal lancio del titolo, avvenuto in tutto il mondo il 29 aprile 2008 su PlayStation 3 e Xbox One (su PC venne pubblicato a dicembre dello stesso anno). In ogni caso, risultano coinvolti anche i due DLC, The Ballad of Gay Tony e The Lost and the Damned.

Si tratta di un problema comune a numerosi prodotti che utilizzano musica su licenza, ma indubbiamente fastidioso. Purtroppo, un fatto del genere accadde anche con San Andreas e Vice City, che dovettero dire addio a numerose canzoni per gli stessi motivi. Ecco tutte quelle che sono state rimosse, catalogate in base alla radio di appartenenza:

The Journey

Terry Riley - "A Rainbow in Curved Air" (1969)

Gil Scott-Heron - "Home Is Where the Hatred Is" (1971)

IF99 - International Funk

San Juan Sounds

Angel y Khriz - "Ven Báilalo" (2004)

Michael Shrieve - "Communique: 'Approach Spiral'" (1984)

K109 The Studio

Tamiko Jones - "Can't Live Without Your Love" (1979)

"Still In Love" by Rose Royce (The Ballad of Gay Tony)

The Classics

Marley Marl (feat. Craig G) - Droppin' Science (1988)

Brand Nubian - All for One (1990)

Vladivostok FM

Glukoza - "Швайне" [Schweine / Pigs in German] (2005)

Seryoga - "King Ring" (2005)

Ranetki Girls - "О тебе" [O Tebe / About You] (2006)

Ruslana - "Wild Dances" Ukranian FM Version (2004)

Kino - "Группа крови" [Gruppa Krovi / Blood Type] (1988)

Marakesh - "Ждать" [Zhdat / To Wait] (2006)

Zveri - "Квартира" [Kvartira / The Flat] (2006)

Oleg Kvasha - "Зеленоглазое такси" Club Remix [Zelenoglazoe * Taksi / Green Eyed Taxi] (2007)

Splean - "Линия жизни" [Liniya Zhizni / Lifeline] (2000)

Basta - "Мама" [Mama / Mother] (2006)

Leningrad - "Никого не жалко" [Nikogo ne Zhalko / A Pity for No One] (2002)

Dolphin - "РЭП" (2008)

Salvation" by Sucker DJs (The Ballad of Gay Tony)

"Music" by Jonathan Peters feat. Maya Azucena (The Ballad of Gay Tony)

"When Love Takes Over" by David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland (The Ballad of Gay Tony)

The Vibe 98.8

Mtume - "C.O.D. (I'll Deliver)" (1984)

Radio Broker

Ralph Myerz - "The Teacher" (2006)

Liberty Rock Radio

The Smashing Pumpkins - "1979" (1995)

Stevie Nicks - "Edge of Seventeen" (1981)

Electric Light Orchestra - "Evil Woman" (1975)

David Bowie - "Fascination" (1975)

"Touch Too Much" by AC/DC (The Lost and Damned)

"Five To One" by The Doors (The Lost and Damned)

"Jane" by Jefferson Starship (The Lost and Damned)

"Run To The Hills" by Iron Maiden (The Lost and Damned)

The Beat 102.7

Fat Joe (feat. Lil Wayne) - Crackhouse (2008)

Papoose - Stylin' (2008)

L.C.H.C.

"Call from the Grave" by Bathory (The Lost And Damned)

Vice City FM

"C'est la Vie" by Robbie Nevil

"History" by Mai Tai

"Teardrops" by Womack & Womack

"Wood Beez (Pray like Aretha Franklin)" by Scritti Politti

"You're the Voice" by John Farnham

Per compensare, Rockstar Games ha aggiunto 11 nuove tracce alla radio Vladivostok FM, ovvero le seguenti:

Aleksey Bolshoy: YA Nenavizhu Karaoke

Seryoga: Mon Ami (ft. Maks Lorens)

Delice: Goryacheye Leto

Seryoga: Dobav' Skorost

Riffmaster: Begu (Rancho Song)

Riffmaster: Riffmaster Tony

Zhenya Fokin: Noch'ju

Ayvengo: Underground

Kievelektro: Gulyaj, Slavyane!! (ft. Alyona Vinnitskaya)

Ayvengo: Reprezenty

Seryoga: Chiki

Le nuove aggiunte sono in numero incredibilmente minore rispetto a quelle rimosse. L'unico modo di mantenerle nel gioco è quello di non installare la nuova patch a Grand Theft Auto IV, a meno che non sia già stata scaricata in maniera automatica, come avviene su Steam. Cosa ne pensate al riguardo? Tra quelle eliminate ci sono alcune delle vostre tracce preferite?