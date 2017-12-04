GT Sport, Call of Duty WW2 e FIFA 18 dominano la classifica italiana

Classifica Italiana Console
In classifica trovano spazio anche Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Assassin's Creed Origins, Horizon Zero Dawn, GTA V, Pokemon Ultrasole e Tom Clancy Rainbow Six Siege.
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Call of Duty WWII
- FIFA 18
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
- Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Pokémon Ultrasole
- Rainbow Six Siege
Classifica italiana PC
- Call of Duty WWII
- Destiny 2
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition
- The Sims 4
- Footbal Manager 2018
- Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
- Call of Duty Black Ops II
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
Su PC trionfa invece Call of Duty World War 2, con Destiny 2 e Overwatch Game of the Year Edition a seguire. Chiude la Top Ten Grand Theft Auto V.
