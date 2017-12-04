Everyeye.it

GT Sport, Call of Duty WW2 e FIFA 18 dominano la classifica italiana

E' Gran Turismo Sport il gioco per console più venduto in Italia nella settimana che va dal 20 al 26 novembre, seguito da Call of Duty World War 2 e FIFA 18 per PlayStation 4. Di seguito, la classifica italiana completa.

Classifica Italiana Console
In classifica trovano spazio anche Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Assassin's Creed Origins, Horizon Zero Dawn, GTA V, Pokemon Ultrasole e Tom Clancy Rainbow Six Siege.

  1. Gran Turismo Sport
  2. Call of Duty WWII
  3. FIFA 18
  4. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
  5. Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta
  6. Assassin's Creed Origins
  7. Horizon Zero Dawn
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Pokémon Ultrasole
  10. Rainbow Six Siege

Classifica italiana PC

  1. Call of Duty WWII
  2. Destiny 2
  3. Overwatch Game of the Year Edition
  4. The Sims 4
  5. Footbal Manager 2018
  6. Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare
  7. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
  8. Call of Duty Black Ops II
  9. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
  10. Grand Theft Auto V

Su PC trionfa invece Call of Duty World War 2, con Destiny 2 e Overwatch Game of the Year Edition a seguire. Chiude la Top Ten Grand Theft Auto V.

