GT Sport, Call of Duty WW2 e FIFA 18 dominano la classifica italiana

E'il gioco per console più venduto in Italia nella settimana che va dal 20 al 26 novembre, seguito daper PlayStation 4. Di seguito, la classifica italiana completa.

Classifica Italiana Console

In classifica trovano spazio anche Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Assassin's Creed Origins, Horizon Zero Dawn, GTA V, Pokemon Ultrasole e Tom Clancy Rainbow Six Siege.

Gran Turismo Sport Call of Duty WWII FIFA 18 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta Assassin's Creed Origins Horizon Zero Dawn Grand Theft Auto V Pokémon Ultrasole Rainbow Six Siege

Classifica italiana PC

Call of Duty WWII Destiny 2 Overwatch Game of the Year Edition The Sims 4 Footbal Manager 2018 Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty Black Ops II Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Grand Theft Auto V

Su PC trionfa invece Call of Duty World War 2, con Destiny 2 e Overwatch Game of the Year Edition a seguire. Chiude la Top Ten Grand Theft Auto V.