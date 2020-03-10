Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Red Dead Redemption 2, COD Modern Warfare e molti altri: i nuovi sconti su Xbox One

Puntualissimo come ogni martedì, ritornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, accompagnati da una vasta selezione di sconti e promozioni su di un'interessante selezione di titoli.

Tra questi, segnaliamo ad esempio Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition o COD: Modern Warfare, che ha recentemente visto l'annuncio di Call of Duty: Warzone, modalità battle royale del gioco di Infinity Ward. Interessanti promozioni anche per Mortal Kombat 11, il cui roster si è da poco ampliato con l'arrivo di Spawn. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco delle promozioni attive.

Giochi Xbox One

  • 8-Bit Hordes* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Anodyne Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Bard’s Gold Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
  • Black Desert – 1,000 Pearls Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Black Desert – 10,000 Pearls Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Black Desert – 2,000 Pearls Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Black Desert – 3,000 Pearls Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Black Desert – 6,000 Pearls Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Black Desert – Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Black Desert – Standard Edition* Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG
  • Black Desert – Ultimate Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection* Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition* Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken* Add-On 33% DWG
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep* Add-On 33% DWG
  • Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition* Add-On 25% DWG
  • F1 2018* Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG
  • Gnomes Garden 2 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
  • God’s Trigger* Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle* Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition* Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG
  • GRIP* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
  • Hammerwatch Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Hitman 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
  • Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One Game 65% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO MARVEL’s Avengers Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • LEGO Worlds Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
  • Lichdom: Battlemage Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Mad Max Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Story Expansion Pass Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Blade Of Galadriel Story Expansion Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
  • Modern Tales: Age of Invention (Xbox One Version)* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Mortal Kombat 11 PE + Injustice 2 LE – Premier Fighter Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale MotoGP 17 Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • MXGP Pro* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • NBA 2K20 Legend Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • NBA 2K20* Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG One Hundred Ways Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Pool Nation FX Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 55% DWG
  • RIDE 2 Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI* Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG
  • Sparkle 2 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Sparklite Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Super Volley Blast* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • The Council – Complete Season* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • The Council – Episode 2: Hide And Seek* Add-On 75% DWG
  • The Council – Episode 3: Ripples* Add-On 75% DWG
  • The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges* Add-On 75% DWG
  • The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate* Add-On 75% DWG
  • The Council – Season Pass* Add-On 75% DWG
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
  • The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
  • The Occupation* Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
  • XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG
  • Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale

Giochi Xbox 360

  • Deadfall Adventures* Backward Compatible 80% DWG
  • Dogfight 1942* Arcade 75% DWG L.A. Noire* Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
  • Max Payne 3 – Rockstar Pass* Add-On 60% DWG MotoGP14* Games On Demand 90% DWG
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross* Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Rocket Riot* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Come di consueto, le promozioni resteranno attive solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato, con scadenza il prossimo martedì 17 marzo, ore 11:00 AM CET.
