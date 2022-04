GTA 5: Rockstar rimuove vari riferimenti potenzialmente offensivi per la comunità trans

In new-gen GTAV/GTAO, Rockstar appear to have disabled the trans caricatures or “drag queens” from spawning outside Cockatoos. This could be following a plea from OutMakingGames last year. I hope this provides comfort to anyone who felt these NPCs depicted harmful stereotypes 🏳️‍⚧️

Also found by JayProspero on Reddit, a texture/prop (in the arcade?) has been removed concerning a Captain Spacetoy figure that had “interchangeable genitalia”.



Not sure if there’s anything else yet as dataminers are unable to compare files until it’s out on PC 🧑‍💻👍 pic.twitter.com/nMjOdABESC