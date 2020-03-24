GTA 5, Vampyr, A Plague Tale Innocence e altri: Deals with Gold e sconti giochi Xbox One
Nuovo martedì, nuova ondata di Deals with Gold e sconti su Xbox Store, con promozioni legate sia a giochi Xbox One sia a giochi Xbox 360: come sempre, moltissimi i titoli coinvolti nell'iniziativa.
Possiamo ad esempio segnalare sconti di rilievo su GTA 5 e su Kingdom Hearts 3, ultimo capitolo della celebre saga di Square Enix. Interessanti promozioni anche su Vampyr e A Plague Tale: Innocence, oltre che sull'intero franchise di Resident Evil e su molti giochi della serie Final Fantasy. Di seguito l'elenco completo degli sconti attivi:
Giochi Xbox One
- A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG
- Aborigenus Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight Sale
- Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight Sale
- Apocalipsis: The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- ASCENDANCE – First Horizon Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
- Asdivine Kamura Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG
- Black The Fall Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale Blasphemous Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary Add-On 35% DWG
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 20% DWG
- Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One Game 70% Publisher Sale
- Demons with Shotguns Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – A Criminal Past Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Assault Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Praxis Kit Pack Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – System Rift Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs) Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (With Red Orbs) Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Double Cross Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Element Space Launch Discount 10% Spotlight Sale
- Fear Effect Sedna Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
- Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Publisher Sale
- FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Final Fantasy VII Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Xbox One Game 40% Publisher Sale
- FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION Xbox Game Pass 50% Publisher Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Forgotton Anne Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Ginger: Beyond the crystal Xbox One Game 65% Spotlight Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG
- GreedFall Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Guts & Glory Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Hover Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- I, Zombie Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4 Xbox One Game 85% DWG
- Just Cause 3 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 3 – Capstone Bloodhound RPG Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 3 – Combat Buggy Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 3 – Explosive Weapon Pack Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 3 – Final Argument Sniper Rifle Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 3 – Kousava Rifle Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 3 – Mech Land Assault Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 3 – Mini-Gun Racing Boat Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 3 – Reaper Missile Mech Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 3 – Rocket Launcher Sports Car Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 3 – Sky Fortress Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 3 – Ultimate Mission, Weapon And Vehicle Pack Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 3: Bavarium Sea Heist Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox Game Pass 70% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 65% Publisher Sale
- Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Add-On 25% DWG
- Kingdom Hearts III Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
- Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Icy Death Pack Add-On 85% Publisher Sale
- Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Season Pass Add-On 85% Publisher Sale
- Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Twisted Gears Pack Add-On 85% Publisher Sale
- Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris: Legend Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
- Life Is Strange 2 – Episode 1 Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2-5 Bundle Xbox Game Pass 55% Publisher Sale
- Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe Upgrade Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG
- Lost Artifacts: Soulstone Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Hunter: World Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack Add-On 15% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
- Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection Add-On 15% Spotlight Sale
- Murdered: Soul Suspect Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
- MXGP2 Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- Octahedron Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Publisher Sale
- Oh My Godheads Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Outbreak: Lost Hope Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Puyo Puyo Champions Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Queen’s Quest 4: Sacred Truce (Xbox One Version) Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Resident Evil Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil 0 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards Unlock Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil 4 Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil 5 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil 6 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Play Anywhere 25% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale
- Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox Game Pass 85% Publisher Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – Apex Predator Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – Cold Darkness Awakened Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – Prophets Legacy Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – Remnant Resistance Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – Siberian Ranger Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – Silver Pack Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – Sparrowhawk Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – Tactical Survivor Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – Valiant Explorer Pack Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – Wild Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – Wilderness Survivor Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Romancing SaGa 2 Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Publisher Sale
- Romancing SaGa 3 Xbox One Game 25% Publisher Sale Rugby 20 Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra Content Add-On 67% Publisher Sale
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
- Super Dungeon Bros Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- The Sinking City Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Thief Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
- Thief – Booster Pack: Ghost Add-On 67% Publisher Sale
- Thief – Booster Pack: Opportunist Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Thief – Booster Pack: Predator Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Thief – The Bank Heist Add-On 85% Publisher Sale
- Thief – The Forsaken – Challenge Map Add-On 85% Publisher Sale
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale
- Vampyr Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG Vaporum Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- World War Z Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG
Giochi Xbox 360
- Battlestations Midway Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Battlestations Pacific Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Borderlands 2 – Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack Add-On 67% DWG
- Borderlands 2 – Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2 Games On Demand 67% DWG
- Crystal Defenders Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Backward Compatible 85% Publisher Sale
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Explosive Mission Pack Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Tactical Enhancement Pack Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution – The Missing Link Add-On 85% Publisher Sale
- Dungeon Siege III Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Dungeon Siege III: Treasures of the Sun Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- Fantastic Pets Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Final Fantasy XIII Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XIII-2 Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Arcade 80% DWG
- Just Cause Backward Compatible 90% Publisher Sale
- Just Cause 2 Backward Compatible 90% Publisher Sale
- Kane & Lynch 2 – Alliance Weapon Pack Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- Kane & Lynch 2 – Multiplayer Masks Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Kane & Lynch 2 – The Doggie Bag Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Kane & Lynch: Dead Men Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – A Hazardous Reunion Challenge Pack 3 Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – All The Trappings Challenge Pack 1 Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – Things That Go Boom Challenge Pack 2 Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider Anniversary Backward Compatible 90% Publisher Sale
- Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV: Untamed Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Rise of the Tomb Raider Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Sleeping Dogs Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
- Sleeping Dogs – Nightmare In North Point Pack Add-On 85% Publisher Sale
- Sleeping Dogs – The Year of the Snake Add-On 85% Publisher Sale
- Sleeping Dogs – The Zodiac Tournament Pack Add-On 70% Publisher Sale
- Supreme Commander 2 Backward Compatible 75% Publisher Sale
- Thief Games On Demand 90% Publisher Sale
- Thief – Booster Pack: Ghost Add-On 67% Publisher Sale
- Thief – Booster Pack: Opportunist Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Thief – Booster Pack: Predator Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Thief – The Forsaken Challenge Map Add-On 85% Publisher Sale
- Tomb Raider Games On Demand 90% Publisher Sale
- Tomb Raider Adventure Pack Unlock Games On Demand 85% Publisher Sale
- Tomb Raider Outfit Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Tomb Raider Outfit Pack 2 Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Tomb Raider Underworld Backward Compatible 90% Publisher Sale
- Tomb Raider: 1939 Multiplayer Map Pack Add-On 75% Publisher Sale
- Tomb Raider: Legend Backward Compatible 90% Publisher Sale
- Tomb Raider: Tomb of the Lost Adventurer Add-On 83% Publisher Sale
- Zombie Driver HD Arcade 80% DWG
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers, plus the @SquareEnix publisher sale is still going on for another week https://t.co/IV67bl5vZl pic.twitter.com/CcYTDZgDQa— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) March 24, 2020
