GTA Online, attenzione: un grave exploit 'rompe' gli account su PC e ne causa il ban

#GTAOnline PC High Alert⚠️ New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete. Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!🚨 Thanks to @HarryGotTaken for notifying.

This is how it looks like if your account gets "corrupted" due to the recent RCE exploit on PC. Basically you'll get stuck in the clouds indefinitely when trying to enter online.



AVOID GTAO ON PC RIGHT NOW#GTAOnline