GTA Online festeggia l'anniversario di Rockstar Games: oggetti gratis per tutti!

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games, all GTA Online players can now claim a collection of Rockstar-themed in-game clothing and the Knuckleduster Sport livery for the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT.



Get it anytime between now and January 3: https://t.co/iAbqobpR6E pic.twitter.com/pqFqkGdTkg