GTA Trilogy: la copia fisica per PS4 sembra non includere l'upgrade per PS5

If you buy the Xbox One version, the free upgrade to the Series X|S version is available right out of the box. Not sure why Rockstar aren’t giving PS5 owners a free upgrade.

So, I have spoken to R* regarding the #GTATrilogy PS4 physical copy not containing a PS5 upgrade and according to them, they say it isn't a bug. Though many support companies tend to use bots instead of people so take this with a grain of salt pic.twitter.com/szZeD6Wd0X