GTA Trilogy: quali radio e quante canzoni ci sono? L'elenco completo aggiornato

La musica rappresenta da sempre un pilastro fondamentale dell'esperienza di GTA e Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition non fa eccezioni proponendo un vasta selezione di brani musicali trasmessi da emittenti come Emotion 98.3, Wave 103 e tante altre.

In totale ci sono oltre 200 canzoni trasmesse da 29 stazioni radio con tutte le "iconiche playlist che corrispondono alle versioni più aggiornate dei titoli (2014), senza cambiamenti." Ecco la lista completa:

GTA 3 Radio

Double Clef FM | DJ – Morgan Merryweather (Gerry Cosgrove)

• Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Non più andrai farfallone amoroso

• Giacomo Puccini – O mio babbino caro

• Giuseppe Verdi – Libiamo ne' lieti calici

• Gaetano Donizetti – Chi mi frena in tal momento

• Giuseppe Verdi – La donna è mobile

• Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Finch'han del vino

K-Jah | DJ – Horace ‘The Pacifist ’Walsh (Herman Stephens)

• Scientist – Dance of the Vampires

• Scientist – Your Teeth In My Neck

• Scientist – The Corpse Rises

• Scientist – The Mummy's Shroud

• Scientist – Plague of Zombies

Rise FM | DJ — Andre The Accelerator (André)



• Chris Walsh & Dave Beran – Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix)

• Shiver – Deep Time

• R.R.D.S. – Innerbattle

• Slyder – Score (Original Mix) (2000)

• Slyder – Neo (The One) (2000)

Lips 106 | DJs — Cliff Lane (Ed McMann) and Andee (Shelley Miller)

• Marydancin – Wash Him Off

• Fatamarse – Bump To The Music

• April's In Paris – Feels Like I Just Can't Take No More

• Lucy – Forever

• Boyz 2 Girlz – Pray It Goes Ok?

• Da Shootaz – Grand Theft Auto (1997)

• Funky BJs – Rubber Tip

Game Radio FM | DJ – Stretch Armstrong (doppiato da se stesso) e Lord Sear (doppiato da se stesso)

• Reef – Scary Movies (Instrumental)

• Royce Da 5'9 – We're Live (Danger)

• Nature – Nature Freestyle

• JoJo Pellegrino – JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle

• Royce Da 5'9 & Pretty Ugly – Spit Game

• Royce Da 5'9 – I'm the King

• Rush – Instrumental Bed 1, Bed 2

• Black Rob – By a Stranger

• Agallah & Sean Price – Rising to the Top

MSX FM | DJ – MC Codebreaker (doppiato da se stesso)

• Calyx – Quagmire

• Rascal & Klone – Get Wild

• Ryme Tyme – Judgement Day

• Hex – Force

• Omni Trio – First Contact

• Aquasky – Spectre

• Rascal & Klone – Winner Takes All

• Ryme Tyme – T Minus

• nCode – Spasm

• D. Kay – Monolith

• Dom & Ryme Tyme – Iceberg



Head Radio | DJ – Michael Hunt (Russ Mottla)

• Dil-Don't – Stripe Summer

• Whatever – Good Thing

• Craig Gray – Fade Away

• Conor and Jay – Change

• Frankie Fame – See Through You

• Scatwerk – Electronic Go Go

• Dezma – Life Is But A Mere Supply

Flashback 95.6 | DJ – Toni (Maria Chambers)

• Debbie Harry – Rush Rush

• Elizabeth Daily – Shake It Up

• Paul Engemann – Scarface (Push It to the Limit)

• Amy Holland – She's On Fire

• Elizabeth Daily – I'm Hot Tonight

Chatterbox FM | DJ – Lazlow (doppiato da se stesso)

• Nessuna traccia musicale (talk show)

GTA Vice City Radio

Wave 103 | DJ – Adam First (Jamie Canfield)

• Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes

• Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter

• Kim Wilde – Kids in America

• Blondie – Atomic

• A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away)

• The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination

• Nena – 99 Luftballoons

• The Psychedelic Furs - Love My Way

• Spandau Ballet – Gold

• Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive!

• Romeo Void – Never Say Never

• Corey Hart – Sunglasses at Night

Flash FM | DJ – Toni (Maria Chambers)

• Hall & Oates – Out of Touch

• Electric Light Orchestra – Four Little Diamonds

• The Outfield – Your Love

• Talk Talk – Life's What You Make It

• Bryan Adams – Run to You

• Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days

• Go West – Call Me

• Laura Branigan – Self Control

• INXS – Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain)

• Yes – Owner of a Lonely Heart

Wildstyle Pirate Radio | DJ – Mr. Magic (John Rivas)

• Grandmaster Flash-The Furious Five – The Message

• Zapp + Roger - More Bounce to the Ounce

• Davy DMX – One For the Treble

• Mantronix – Bassline

• Man Parrish - Hip Hop Be Bop (Don't Stop)

• Hashim – Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)

• Cybotron – Clear

• Run DMC – Rock Box

• Kurtis Blow – The Breaks

• Whodini – Magic's Wand

Emotion 98.3 | DJ – Fernando Martinez (Frank Chavez)

• Toto – Africa

• Jan Hammer – Crockett's Theme

• Cutting Crew – (I Just) Died in Your Arms

• Foreigner – Waiting For a Girl Like You

• Mr. Mister – Broken Wings

• Roxy Music – More Than This

• Squeeze – Tempted

• REO Speedwagon – Keep on Loving You

• Night Ranger – Sister Christian

• Luther Vandross – Never Too Much

Fever 105 | DJ – Oliver "Ladykiller" Biscuit (Julius Dyson)

• The Whispers – And the Beat Goes On

• Fat Larry's Band – Act Like You Know

• Oliver Cheatham – Get Down Saturday Night

• Pointer Sisters – Automatic

• René & Angela – I'll Be Good

• Mary Jane Girls – All Night Long

• Rick James – Ghetto Life

• Evelyn Champagne King – Shame

• Teena Marie – Behind the Groove

• Mtume – Juicy Fruit

• Kool & the Gang – Summer Madness

• Indeep – Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life

V-Rock | DJ – Lazlow (doppiato da se stesso)

• Judas Priest – You've Got Another Thing Coming

• Motley Crue – Too Young to Fall in Love

• Megadeth – Peace Sells

• Rockstar's Lovefist – Dangerous Bastard

• Autograph – Turn Up the Radio

• Twisted Sister – I Wanna Rock

• Anthrax – Madhouse

• Iron Maiden – 2 Minutes to Midnight

• Slayer – Raining Blood

• Tesla – Comin' Atcha Live

• David Lee Rose – Yankee Rose

Radio Espantoso | DJ – Pepe (Tony Chiroldes)

• Cachao – A Gozar Con Mi Combo

• Alpha Banditos – The Bull is Wrong

• Tres Apenas Como Eso – Yo Te Miré

• Deodato – Latin Flute

• Mongo Santamaría – Mama Papa Tú

• Mongo Santamaría – Me and You Baby

• Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra – Mambo Mucho Mambo

• Unaesta – La Vida Es Una Lenteja

• Lonnie Liston Smith – Expansions

• Deodato – Super Strut

• Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra – Jamay

• Benny Moré – Maracaibo Oriental

• Tito Puente – Mambo Gozón

VCPR | DJ – Jonathan Freeloader (Patrick Olsen) e Michelle Montanius (Kelly Guest)

• Nessuna traccia musicale (talk show)

K-Chat | DJ – Amy Sheckenhausen (Leyna Weber)

• Nessuna traccia musicale (talk show)

GTA San Andreas Radio

Playback FM |DJ – Forth Right MC (Chuck D)

• Kool G Rap & DJ Polo – Road to the Riches

• Big Daddy Kane – Warm It Up, Kane

• Spoonie Gee – The Godfather

• Masta Ace – Me and the Biz

• Slick Rick – Children's Story

• Public Enemy - Rebel Without a Pause

• Eric B. & Rakim – I Know You Got Soul

• Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two

• Gang Starr – B.Y.S.

• Biz Markie – The Vapors

• Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian

• Ultramagnetic MCs – Critical Beatdown

K-DST | DJ – Tommy "The Nightmare" Smith (Axl Rose)

• Foghat – Slow Ride

• Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River

• Heart – Barracuda

• Kiss – Strutter

• Toto – Hold the Line

• Rod Stewart – Young Turks

• Humble Pie – Get Down to It

• Grand Funk Railroad – Some Kind of Wonderful

• Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird

• America – A Horse with No Name

• The Who – Eminence Front

• Boston – Smokin'

• David Bowie – Somebody Up There Likes Me

• Eddie Money – Two Tickets to Paradise

• Billy Idol - White Wedding – Pt. 1

Bounce FM | DJ – The Funktipus (George Clinton)

• Dazz Band – Let It Whip

• Kool & the Gang – Hollywood Swinging

• Cameo – Candy

• MFSB – Love Is The Message

• Johnny Harris – Odyssey

• Ohio Players – Love Rollercoaster

• The Isley Brothers – Between The Sheets

• Zapp – I Can Make You Dance

• Rick James – Cold Blooded

• Ronnie Hudson and The Street People – West Coast Poplock

• Ohio Players – Funky Worm

• Maze – Twilight

• Lakeside – Fantastic Voyage



SF-UR |DJ – Hans Oberlander (Lloyd Floyd)

• Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas – Promised Land

• 808 State – Pacific 202

• A Guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray

• Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle – Your Love

• Raze – Break 4 Love

• Cultural Vibe – Ma Foom Bey

• Jomanda – Make My Body Rock

• CeCe Rogers – Someday

• Nightwriters – Let The Music Use You

• Mr. Fingers – Can You Feel It?

• Marshall Jefferson – Move Your Body

• Maurice – This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix)

• The Todd Terry Project – Weekend

• Fallout – The Morning After (Sunrise Mix)

• Robert Owens – I'll Be Your Friend

• The 28th Street Crew – I Need A Rhythm

Radio Los Santos | DJ – Julio G (Julio Gonzalez)

• Compton's Most Wanted – Hood Took Me Under

• Dr.Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang

• Too $hort – The Ghetto

• N.W.A. – Alwayz into Somethin'

• Ice Cube (feat. Das EFX) – Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)

• Kid Frost – La Raza

• Cypress Hill – How I Could Just Kill a Man

• Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg & RBX) – Fuck wit Dre Day

• The D.O.C. – It's Funky Enough

• IceCube–ItWasaGoodDay

• Eazy-E – Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn

• Above the Law – Murder Rap

• Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Deep Cover

• Da Lench Mob (feat. Ice Cube) – Guerillas in tha Mist

K-Rose | DJ – Mary-Beth Maybell (Riette Burdick)

• Jerry Reed – Amos Moses

• Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn – Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man

• Hank Williams – Hey Good Lookin'

• Juice Newton – Queen of Hearts

• Asleep At The Wheel – The Letter That Johnny Walker Read

• The Desert Rose Band – One Step Forward

• Willie Nelson – Crazy

• Patsy Cline – Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray

• Statler Brothers – Bed of Roses

• Mickey Gilley – Make the World Go Away

• Ed Bruce – Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys

• Merle Haggard – Always Wanting You

• Whitey Shafer – All My Ex's Live in Texas

• Eddie Rabbitt – I Love a Rainy Night

• Statler Brothers – New York City

Radio X | DJ – Sage (Jodie Shawback)

• Helmet – Unsung

• Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus

• Faith No More – Midlife Crisis

• Danzig – Mother

• Living Colour – Cult of Personality

• Primal Scream – Movin' on Up

• Guns N' Roses – Welcome to the Jungle

• L7 – Pretend We're Dead

• Soundgarden – Rusty Cage

• Jane's Addiction – Been Caught Stealing

• The Stone Roses – Fools Gold

• Alice in Chains – Them Bones

• Stone Temple Pilots – Plush

CSR-103.9 | DJ – Phillip Michaels (Michael Bivins)

• SWV – I'm So Into You

• Soul II Soul – Keep On Movin'

• Samuelle – You Like What You See

• Johnny Gill – Rub You the Right Way

• Ralph Tresvant – Sensitivity

• Guy – Groove Me

• Aaron Hall – Don't Be Afraid

• Boyz II Men – Motownphilly

• Bell Biv DeVoe – Poison

• Today – I Got the Feeling

• Wreckx-n-Effect – New Jack Swing

• Bobby Brown – Don't Be Cruel

• En Vogue – My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)

K-Jah West | DJs – Marshall Peters (Lowell "Sly" Dunbar) & Johnny Lawton (Robbie Shakespeare)

• Shabba Ranks – Wicked Inna Bed

• Buju Banton - Batty Rider Augustus Pablo – King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown

• Dennis Brown – Revolution

• Willi Williams – Armagideon Time

• I-Roy – Sidewalk Killer

• Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston

• Dillinger – Cokane In My Brain

• Toots & The Maytals – Pressure Drop

• Pliers – Bam Bam

• Barrington Levy – Here I Come

• Reggie Stepper – Drum Pan Sound

• Black Uhuru – Great Train Robbery

• Max Romeo & The Upsetters – Chase The Devil

Master Sounds 98.3 |DJ - Johnny "The Love Giant" Parkinson (Ricky Harris)

• Maceo & The Macks – Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back)

• Harlem Underground Band – Smokin' Cheeba Cheeba

• The Chakachas – Jungle Fever

• Bob James – Nautilus

• Booker T. & the MG's – Green Onions

• Lyn Collins – Think (About It)

• War – Low Rider

• Gloria Jones – Tainted Love

• Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul – So Much Trouble In My Mind

WCTR – West Coast Talk Radio | DJ - Vari

• Nessuna traccia musicale (talk show)

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition è disponibile dall'11 novembre in formato digitale su PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S e Nintendo Switch, dal 7 dicembre anche in formato fisico.