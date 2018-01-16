GTA V, Halo 5 e L.A. Noire tra le nuove offerte Deals with Gold della settimana

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in promozione troviamo Another World 20th Anniversary Edition, Broken Sword 5, Grand Theft Auto V, N.E.R.O., RiME, Far Cry 4 e Halo 5 Guardians.
- AER – Memories of Old Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
- Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- Aritana and the Harpy’s Feather Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Azkend 2: The World Beneath Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Broken Age Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Chaos on Deponia Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
- D/Generation HD Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 35% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Morphite Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- N.E.R.O: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Nevermind Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Planet of the Eyes Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
- Poi Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Rememoried Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
- RiME Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Slender: The Arrival Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Soda Drinker Pro Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Soul Axiom Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Decay – The Mare Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG
- Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Dex Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- DreamBreak Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
- Echoes of the Fey: The Fox’s Trail Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
- Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% DWG
- Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free Add-On 25% DWG
- Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free Add-On 33% DWG
- Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free Add-On 45% DWG
- Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free Add-On 20% DWG
- Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- I, Zombie Add-On 50% DWG
- Jettomero: Hero of the Universe Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
- Kholat Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Knee Deep Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Knock-Knock Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- L.A. Noire Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Mages of Mystralia Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Masquerada: Songs and Shadows Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Metrico+ Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Monochroma Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Gold) Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Feral Fury Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Firewatch Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Spartan Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Steven Universe: Save the Light Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
- Stories of Bethem: Full Moon Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Submerged Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- SUPERHOT Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- SwapQuest Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Tacoma Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight
- Teslagrad Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- The Deer God Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- The Fall Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
- The Final Station Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- The Little Acre Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- The Long Dark Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight
- The Sexy Brutale Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- The Town of Light Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Thimbleweed Park Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Spotlight
- Trulon: The Shadow Engine Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Typoman Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Uncanny Valley Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- What Remains of Edith Finch Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
- Worlds of Magic Planar Conquest Xbox One Game 30% DWG
Offerte Xbox 360
- Far Cry 2 Games On Demand 70% Spotlight
- Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight
- Far Cry 4 – Hurk Deluxe Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Far Cry 4 – Valley of the Yetis Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Far Cry Classic Games On Demand 70% Spotlight
- Far Cry Instincts Predator Games On Demand 70% Spotlight
- Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner DLC Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – JCB Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120 Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – Niva Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver) Add-On 33% DWG
- Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Add-On 50% DWG
- Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatible 70% DWG
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
- Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight
- Far Cry 4 – Escape from Durgesh Prison Add-On 60% Spotlight
Tra i protagonisti delle offerte Xbox 360 troviamo invece Farming Simulator 15, Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare e Far Cry 4.
