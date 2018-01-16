Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Xbox Live
  3. Notizie
  4. GTA V, Halo 5 e L.A. Noire tra le nuove offerte Deals with Gold della settimana

GTA V, Halo 5 e L.A. Noire tra le nuove offerte Deals with Gold della settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha pubblicato la lista dei Deals with Gold, le offerte sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360 riservate agli abbonati Premium a Xbox LIVE. Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle promozioni in corso, attive fino al 22 gennaio.

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in promozione troviamo Another World 20th Anniversary Edition, Broken Sword 5, Grand Theft Auto V, N.E.R.O., RiME, Far Cry 4 e Halo 5 Guardians.

  • AER – Memories of Old Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
  • Aritana and the Harpy’s Feather Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Azkend 2: The World Beneath Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Broken Age Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Chaos on Deponia Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • D/Generation HD Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Dear Esther: Landmark Edition Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Morphite Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • N.E.R.O: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Nevermind Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Octodad: Dadliest Catch Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Planet of the Eyes Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
  • Poi Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Rememoried Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • RiME Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Slender: The Arrival Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Soda Drinker Pro Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Soul Axiom Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Decay – The Mare Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Defunct Xbox Play Anywhere 30% DWG
  • Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Dex Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • DreamBreak Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
  • Echoes of the Fey: The Fox’s Trail Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • Far Cry 4 Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15% DWG
  • Halo 5: Guardians – 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free Add-On 25% DWG
  • Halo 5: Guardians – 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free Add-On 33% DWG
  • Halo 5: Guardians – 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free Add-On 45% DWG
  • Halo 5: Guardians – 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free Add-On 20% DWG
  • Halo 5: Guardians – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • I, Zombie Add-On 50% DWG
  • Jettomero: Hero of the Universe Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • Kholat Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Knee Deep Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Knock-Knock Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • L.A. Noire Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Mages of Mystralia Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Masquerada: Songs and Shadows Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • Metrico+ Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Monochroma Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Far Cry Primal Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Gold) Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Feral Fury Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Firewatch Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Spartan Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Steven Universe: Save the Light Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • Stories of Bethem: Full Moon Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Submerged Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • SUPERHOT Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
  • SwapQuest Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Tacoma Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight
  • Teslagrad Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • The Deer God Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • The Fall Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight
  • The Final Station Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • The Little Acre Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • The Long Dark Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight
  • The Sexy Brutale Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • The Town of Light Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Thimbleweed Park Xbox Play Anywhere 35% Spotlight
  • Trulon: The Shadow Engine Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Typoman Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Uncanny Valley Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • What Remains of Edith Finch Xbox One Game 33% Spotlight
  • Worlds of Magic Planar Conquest Xbox One Game 30% DWG

Offerte Xbox 360

  • Far Cry 2 Games On Demand 70% Spotlight
  • Far Cry 3 Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight
  • Far Cry 4 – Hurk Deluxe Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • Far Cry 4 – Valley of the Yetis Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • Far Cry Classic Games On Demand 70% Spotlight
  • Far Cry Instincts Predator Games On Demand 70% Spotlight
  • Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner DLC Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – JCB Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – Lamborghini Nitro 120 Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – New Holland Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – Niva Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver) Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 15 Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Add-On 50% DWG
  • Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatible 70% DWG
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward Compatible 60% Spotlight
  • Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Far Cry 4 Games On Demand 60% Spotlight
  • Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight
  • Far Cry 4 – Escape from Durgesh Prison Add-On 60% Spotlight

Tra i protagonisti delle offerte Xbox 360 troviamo invece Farming Simulator 15, Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare e Far Cry 4.

Quanto è interessante?
4
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Xbox Live

  1. Nintendo: un nuovo Mini Direct è previsto per il 18 gennaio?
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 sarà giocabile all'E3 di Los Angeles?