GTA 5 e Red Dead Redemption 2 senza freni: ecco quanto hanno venduto i giochi Rockstar

Take-Two also revealed Grand Theft Auto V has hit 185 million copies to date, with an additional 5 million copies sold during Q1 2024.

Take-Two Interactive revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2's global sales have surpassed 54 million copies during an earnings call.



Furthermore, during the first quarter of 2024 the game achieved an additional milestone by selling over 2 million more copies.