Guardiani della Galassia e Call of Duty tra i nuovi sconti Xbox Store

Come ogni martedì arrivano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, i nuovi sconti per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Game Pass Ultimate. Tra i giochi in offerta anche Guardiani della Galassia e Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

Gli sconti coinvolgono anche giochi come Assassin's Creed, Final Fantasy XV, Far Cry 6, Hell Let Loose, Gunscape, Kingdom Hearts 3 e La Mulana.

11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Golden Week Sale

1971 Project Helios Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Deep Discounts Sale

7th Sector Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Deep Discounts Sale

80’s OVERDRIVE PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Discounts Sale

A Fold Apart Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Deep Discounts Sale

A Knight’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Discounts Sale

A Musical Story Smart Delivery 60% Deep Discounts Sale

Advent Rising Xbox One Backward Compatible 60% Deep Discounts Sale

Adventures of Pip Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Deep Discounts Sale

Aeon Must Die! Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Golden Week Sale

Aery – Calm Mind 3 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 25% DWG*

Aery – Path of Corruption Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30% Spotlight Sale

Aeterna Noctis Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) 50% Spotlight Sale

AeternoBlade Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Discounts Sale

AeternoBlade II Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% Deep Discounts Sale

Agent Intercept Smart Delivery 60% Deep Discounts Sale

Aggelos Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Deep Discounts Sale

AI: The Somnium Files Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Golden Week Sale

Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% DWG*

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 40% DWG*

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Ultimate Edition Upgrade Add-On 35% DWG*

AlphaLink Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Deep Discounts Sale

Amazing Princess Sarah Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Deep Discounts Sale

Ambition Record Smart Delivery 40% DWG*

American Fugitive Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Deep Discounts Sale

American Hero Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Deep Discounts Sale

Ancestors Legacy Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Deep Discounts Sale

Anodyne Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 90% Deep Discounts Sale

APFTU PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Deep Discounts Sale

Aragami 2 Xbox Game Pass 60% Deep Discounts Sale

Aragami: Shadow Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Deep Discounts Sale

ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Golden Week Sale

Arietta of Spirits Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75% Spotlight Sale

Arise: A simple story Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Deep Discounts Sale

Armed Emeth Smart Delivery 45% Golden Week Sale

Armello Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Deep Discounts Sale

Armello – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Deep Discounts Sale

Asdivine Hearts Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Golden Week Sale

Asdivine Hearts I & II Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Deep Discounts Sale

Asdivine Hearts II Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Golden Week Sale

Astro Aqua Kitty Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Deep Discounts Sale

Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory Smart Delivery 33% Golden Week Sale

Far Cry 5 Care Package Add-On 50% Cosmetics Add-On Sale

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 85% DWG*

FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Smart Delivery 25% Golden Week Sale

Feather Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Deep Discounts Sale

Feist Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Deep Discounts Sale

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Deep Discounts Sale

Fernz Gate Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Deep Discounts Sale

Fight’N Rage Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Deep Discounts Sale

Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Golden Week Sale

FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Golden Week Sale

Final Fantasy VII Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Golden Week Sale

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Golden Week Sale

FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Golden Week Sale

FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Golden Week Sale

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Golden Week Sale

FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK Add-On 50% Golden Week Sale

FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass Add-On 50% Golden Week Sale

FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS Add-On 50% Golden Week Sale

FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS Add-On 50% Golden Week Sale

FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO Add-On 50% Golden Week Sale

Final Vendetta Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60% Deep Discounts Sale

Flaskoman Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale

Flippin Kaktus Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% DWG*

Fortnite – Anime Legends Pack Add-On 40% Golden Week Sale

Fortnite – Corrupted Legends Pack Add-On 50% Golden Week Sale

Fortnite – Tech Future Pack Add-On 50% Golden Week Sale

Four Sided Fantasy Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Deep Discounts Sale

Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Golden Week Sale

Furi Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Deep Discounts Sale

Fury Unleashed Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Deep Discounts Sale

Georifters Xbox One X Enhanced 85% Deep Discounts Sale

Get Even Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 85% Golden Week Sale

Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Rebellion Add-On 50% Cosmetics Add-On Sale

Tutte le offerte sono valide fino al prossimo 8 maggio, i giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco sono in sconto solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.