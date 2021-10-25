Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Black Friday
  1. HOME
  2. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  3. Notizie

Guardiani della Galassia e Mario Party Superstars tra le nuove uscite della settimana

Guardiani della Galassia e Mario Party Superstars tra le nuove uscite della settimana
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

E' appena iniziata una nuova settimana ed è tempo di dare uno sguardo alle nuove uscite videogiochi dei prossimi sette giorni. Tra le novità in arrivo anche giochi molto attesi come Guardiani della Galassia di Square Enix.

Guardiani della Galassia apre la settimana con uscita prevista per il 26 ottobre, da segnalare anche l'arrivo di Story of Season Friends of Mineral Town, e Iron Harvest per console next-gen.

Martedì 26 ottobre

  • Story of Season Friends of Mineral Town | PS4, Xbox One
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Darkest Dungeon 2 | PC
  • Neptunia x Senran Kagura Ninja Wars | PS4
  • The Smurfs | Mission Vileaf | PC
  • Moonglow Bay | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Iron Harvest | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Shadow Corridor | Switch
  • Hermitage: Strange Case Files | Switch
  • L.O.L. Surprise Movie Night | Switch
  • Defend The Rook | PC
  • Kathy Rain Director’s Cut | PC, Mac
  • Forgive Me Father | PC

Mercoledì 27 ottobre

  • Dadish | Xbox One
  • Dadish 2 | Xbox One
  • Pumpkin Jack | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • The Legend of Tianding | Switch, PC
  • Death Park 2 | Xbox One
  • Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Switch
  • Lucid Cycle | Switch

Mercoledì 28 ottobre

  • Super Robot Wars 30 | PC
  • Fatal Frame Maiden of Black Water | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • NASCAR 21 Ignition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Gas Guzzlers Extreme | Switch
  • VirtuaVerse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Voice of Cards The Isle Dragon Roars | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Undernauts Labyrinth of Yomi | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Black Widow Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Bassmaster Fishing 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Roki | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Happy Game | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Riders Republic | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Age of Empires IV | PC
  • Dusk | Switch
  • Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation | Switch
  • Dragon Hills | Switch
  • Cape's Escape Game 4th Room | Switch
  • King Leo | Switch
  • Jigsaw Finale | Switch
  • Brain Meltdown - Into Despair | Switch
  • Okinawa Rush | Switch
  • Zumba Aqua | Switch
  • Jigsaw Fun Amazing Animals | Switch
  • The Sokoban | Switch
  • Subway Midnight | PC

Venerdì 29 ottobre

  • Dollhouse | Switch
  • Panorama Cotton | PS4, Switch
  • Mario Party Superstars | Switch
  • Coton 100% | Switch
  • Ghosts and Apples | Switch
  • Shinrai Broken Beyond Despair | Switch
  • Horror & Adventure Pinball | Switch

La settimana si chiude poi con Mario Party Superstars, Riders Republic di Ubisoft, Age of Empires 4 per PC e Fatal Frame Maiden of Black Water, riedizione del gioco uscito solo su Wii U nel 2015 e ora in procinto di debuttare su PC e su tutte le console Sony, Microsoft e Nintendo.

Quanto è interessante?
1
speciale

Guardians of the Galaxy: i fumetti che hanno ispirato la storia e il design

Altri contenuti per Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  1. Volantino Mediaworld: Mega Sconti e nuove offerte per Halloween
  2. Back 4 Blood ancora primo su Steam, Forza Horizon 5 in top 10 con i preordini