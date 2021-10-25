Guardiani della Galassia e Mario Party Superstars tra le nuove uscite della settimana

E' appena iniziata una nuova settimana ed è tempo di dare uno sguardo alle nuove uscite videogiochi dei prossimi sette giorni. Tra le novità in arrivo anche giochi molto attesi come Guardiani della Galassia di Square Enix.

Guardiani della Galassia apre la settimana con uscita prevista per il 26 ottobre, da segnalare anche l'arrivo di Story of Season Friends of Mineral Town, e Iron Harvest per console next-gen.

Martedì 26 ottobre

Story of Season Friends of Mineral Town | PS4, Xbox One

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Darkest Dungeon 2 | PC

Neptunia x Senran Kagura Ninja Wars | PS4

The Smurfs | Mission Vileaf | PC

Moonglow Bay | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Iron Harvest | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Shadow Corridor | Switch

Hermitage: Strange Case Files | Switch

L.O.L. Surprise Movie Night | Switch

Defend The Rook | PC

Kathy Rain Director’s Cut | PC, Mac

Forgive Me Father | PC

Mercoledì 27 ottobre

Dadish | Xbox One

Dadish 2 | Xbox One

Pumpkin Jack | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

The Legend of Tianding | Switch, PC

Death Park 2 | Xbox One

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Switch

Lucid Cycle | Switch

Mercoledì 28 ottobre

Super Robot Wars 30 | PC

Fatal Frame Maiden of Black Water | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

NASCAR 21 Ignition | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Gas Guzzlers Extreme | Switch

VirtuaVerse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Voice of Cards The Isle Dragon Roars | PS4, Switch, PC

Undernauts Labyrinth of Yomi | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Black Widow Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Roki | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Happy Game | Switch, PC, Mac

Riders Republic | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Age of Empires IV | PC

Dusk | Switch

Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation | Switch

Dragon Hills | Switch

Cape's Escape Game 4th Room | Switch

King Leo | Switch

Jigsaw Finale | Switch

Brain Meltdown - Into Despair | Switch

Okinawa Rush | Switch

Zumba Aqua | Switch

Jigsaw Fun Amazing Animals | Switch

The Sokoban | Switch

Subway Midnight | PC

Venerdì 29 ottobre

Dollhouse | Switch

Panorama Cotton | PS4, Switch

Mario Party Superstars | Switch

Coton 100% | Switch

Ghosts and Apples | Switch

Shinrai Broken Beyond Despair | Switch

Horror & Adventure Pinball | Switch

La settimana si chiude poi con Mario Party Superstars, Riders Republic di Ubisoft, Age of Empires 4 per PC e Fatal Frame Maiden of Black Water, riedizione del gioco uscito solo su Wii U nel 2015 e ora in procinto di debuttare su PC e su tutte le console Sony, Microsoft e Nintendo.