H1Z1: l'Open Beta su PlayStation 4 ha raggiunto quota 4,5 milioni di giocatori

[PS4 Open Beta] As a THANK YOU to all 4.5 million+ of you who have joined us since Open Beta launch, we've dropped the Blue Barbed Hellfire 4-6 right into your inventory!



PLUS, Duos is now unlocked with a brand new patch - see the latest fixes here: https://t.co/ZC3AuC94uU pic.twitter.com/G3iLFmX1AZ