Hades è gioco dell'anno ai Game Developers Choice Awards, battuti TLOU 2 e Half Life Alyx
di
Davide Leoni
Hades si porta a casa l'ambito riconoscimento di Game of the Year ai Game Developers Choice Awards 2021, tenuti nella notte come evento di chiusura della GDC. Il gioco di Supergiant Games ha battuto colossi come The Last of Us 2, Half Life Alyx e Ghost of Tsushima.
Hades trionfa anche nelle categorie Best Audio e Best Design, riconoscimenti che l'industria ha voluto tributare ad uno dei giochi più acclamati dello scorso anno.
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Half-Life Alyx (Valve)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Audio
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Debut
- Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
- Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital / Playism, Origame Digital)
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)
- Raji An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super!Com)
Best Design
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)
- Half-Life Alyx (Valve)
Innovation Award
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
- Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Half-Life Alyx (Valve)
- Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
Best Mobile Game
- The Pathless (Giant Squid / Annapurna Interactive)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Alba A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo / PID Publishing)
- If Found… (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive)
Best Narrative
- Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition (Cardboard Computer / Annapurna Interactive)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Technology
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Half-Life Alyx (Valve)
- Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
Best Visual Art
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios / iam8bit)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt)
Best VR/AR Game
- The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)
- Paper Beast (Pixel Reef)
- Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Half-Life Alyx (Valve)
- Star Wars Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)
Audience Award
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Pioneer Award
- Tom Fulp
The Lifetime Achievement Award
- Laralyn McWilliams
Premi anche per The Last of Us Parte 2, Ghost of Tsushima (che si aggiudica anche l'Audience Award), Half Life Alyx, Dreams, Genshin Impact e Microsoft Flight Simulator.
7
4.5
Hades
In Uscita su
Pc
Switch
PS5
PS4
Xbox One
Xbox One X
PS4 Pro
Xbox Series X
Date di Pubblicazione
Pc : 07/12/2018
Switch : 17/09/2020
PS5 : 13/08/2021
PS4 : 13/08/2021
Xbox One : 13/08/2021
Xbox One X : 13/08/2021
PS4 Pro : 13/08/2021
Xbox Series X : 13/08/2021
Genere: Action RPG
Sviluppatore: Supergiant Games
Publisher: Supergiant Games
