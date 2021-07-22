Hades è gioco dell'anno ai Game Developers Choice Awards, battuti TLOU 2 e Half Life Alyx

Hades si porta a casa l'ambito riconoscimento di Game of the Year ai Game Developers Choice Awards 2021, tenuti nella notte come evento di chiusura della GDC. Il gioco di Supergiant Games ha battuto colossi come The Last of Us 2, Half Life Alyx e Ghost of Tsushima.

Hades trionfa anche nelle categorie Best Audio e Best Design, riconoscimenti che l'industria ha voluto tributare ad uno dei giochi più acclamati dello scorso anno.

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life Alyx (Valve)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Audio

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Debut

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Umurangi Generation (Origame Digital / Playism, Origame Digital)

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)

Raji An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super!Com)

Best Design

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Animal Crossing New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/ Nintendo)

Half-Life Alyx (Valve)

Innovation Award

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life Alyx (Valve)

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Mobile Game

The Pathless (Giant Squid / Annapurna Interactive)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Alba A Wildlife Adventure (ustwo / PID Publishing)

If Found… (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Narrative

Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition (Cardboard Computer / Annapurna Interactive)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Technology

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life Alyx (Valve)

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Visual Art

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios / iam8bit)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt)

Best VR/AR Game

The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Paper Beast (Pixel Reef)

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life Alyx (Valve)

Star Wars Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)

Audience Award

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Pioneer Award

Tom Fulp

The Lifetime Achievement Award

Laralyn McWilliams

Premi anche per The Last of Us Parte 2, Ghost of Tsushima (che si aggiudica anche l'Audience Award), Half Life Alyx, Dreams, Genshin Impact e Microsoft Flight Simulator.