Hades trionfa anche ai DICE Awards 2021: premiato come miglior gioco del 2020

Continuano ad aumentare sempre di più i premi e riconoscimenti ottenuti dal sorprendente Hades, che porta a casa l'ennesimo, grande successo: è stato infatti eletto il Game of the Year 2020 ai DICE Awards 2021.

L'opera firmata Supermassive Games ha superato così l'agguerrita concorrenza di titoli come The Last of Us Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima e Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Non solo: l'avventura di Zagreus si è portata a casa 5 premi in tutto su 8 nomination, registrando il miglior risultato dell'evento. Segue a ruota Ghost of Tsushima con 4 premi, mentre più magro il bottino dell'opera Naughty Dog, che vince in 2 categorie su 11 nomination totali. In precedenza Hades ha vinto il Game of the Year 2020 ai BAFTA Awards, registrando lo stesso trionfo anche agli SXSW Awards.

Di seguito ecco tutti i vincitori in tutte le categorie dei DICE Awards 2021: