Hades trionfa anche ai DICE Awards 2021: premiato come miglior gioco del 2020
Continuano ad aumentare sempre di più i premi e riconoscimenti ottenuti dal sorprendente Hades, che porta a casa l'ennesimo, grande successo: è stato infatti eletto il Game of the Year 2020 ai DICE Awards 2021.
L'opera firmata Supermassive Games ha superato così l'agguerrita concorrenza di titoli come The Last of Us Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima e Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Non solo: l'avventura di Zagreus si è portata a casa 5 premi in tutto su 8 nomination, registrando il miglior risultato dell'evento. Segue a ruota Ghost of Tsushima con 4 premi, mentre più magro il bottino dell'opera Naughty Dog, che vince in 2 categorie su 11 nomination totali. In precedenza Hades ha vinto il Game of the Year 2020 ai BAFTA Awards, registrando lo stesso trionfo anche agli SXSW Awards.
Di seguito ecco tutti i vincitori in tutte le categorie dei DICE Awards 2021:
- Game of the Year: Hades
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation - The Last of Us Part II
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction - Ghost of Tsushima
- Outstanding Achievement in Character - Miles Morales, Marvel's Spiderman: Miles Morales
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition - Ghost of Tsushima
- Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design - Ghost of Tsushima
- Outstanding Achievement in Story - The Last of Us Part II
- Outstanding Technical Achievement - Dreams
- Action Game of the Year - Hades
- Adventure Game of the Year - Ghost of Tsushima
- Familiy Game of the Year - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Fighting Game of the Year - Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Racing Game of the Year - Mario Kart Live Home Circuit
- Role Playing Game of the Year - Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Sports Game of the Year - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year - Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement - Half-Life Alyx
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year - Half-Life Alyx
- Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game - Hades
- Mobile Game of the Year - Legends of Runeterra
- Online Game of the Year - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design - Hades
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction - Hades
Hades
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Switch
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 07/12/2018
- Switch : 17/09/2020
- Genere: Action RPG
- Sviluppatore: Supergiant Games
- Publisher: Supergiant Games
Che voto dai a: Hades
Voti: 93
