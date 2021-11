Halo Infinite Beta Multiplayer gratis: problemi al lancio, impossibile accedere per alcuni

Please be patient, Spartans! We're aware of an issue where players are hitting a blue screen upon trying to launch #HaloInfinite. Beta build is working through our systems and should hit your console as an update shortly. We're working as hard as we can to get you in the game. — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) November 15, 2021

If you reboot your console your download should start. https://t.co/TcbdEaMjzx pic.twitter.com/zGKeMtKRvz — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) November 15, 2021

If you're getting a blue screen trying to download Halo Infinite on the PC Xbox app, download it on Steam!



It's free to play so you can download it anywhere, and you can also link your Xbox account and friends list even on Steam. #HaloInfinite https://t.co/8n0MbZbGez — Okami Games (@Okami13_) November 15, 2021