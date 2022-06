Halo Infinite Forgia: come sarà l'editor di mappe? Tanti dettagli inediti dai video leak

Leaked Halo Infinite forge gameplay explains the weapon combining feature that allows you to create new weapon abilities! #Halo #HaloInfinite #Xbox Credit to YouTuber: Bradguy123 pic.twitter.com/GkaW2LqjA1

Leaked Halo Infinite forge gameplay of the weapon script feature (part 2). Here are more gun combinations that you can create. #HaloInfinite #Xbox #Halo pic.twitter.com/VohCd87YbJ