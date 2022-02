Halo Infinite HCS Anaheim: arrivano i Twitch Drop per il campionato!

Drops!? Yes, drops.



Tune into the NA Regional Finals at #HCSAnaheim2022 this weekend and unlock exclusive #HaloInfinite @Twitch drops!



The action starts Friday Feb 11 at 12pm PST!https://t.co/e5eElehCyuhttps://t.co/S9nxM1zk8whttps://t.co/woqn3iM4fC pic.twitter.com/1uCTtCzyd1