Halo Infinite, gli NPC della campagna arrivano nella Forgia?

Yesterday I confirmed campaign AI is being added to Halo Infinite Forge. But I didn’t have an image of campaign AI spawned in Forge. Until now!



I’m excited to reveal our first image of campaign AI in Halo Infinite Forge! Click the link for another image: https://t.co/TYHqJn7ic2 https://t.co/ZvRO3BeDkn pic.twitter.com/xdHVLMSQcK