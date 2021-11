Halo Infinite: le prime modifiche al Battle Pass sono già arrivate

The #HaloInfinite team has also resolved issues with the following Challenges which were causing progress to not be tracked: Heat of the Moment, It Bears Repeating, Jorge Would Be Proud, and Ultra Tech. (2/4)

As a result of these changes, all progress on active Daily and Weekly Challenges will need to be reset, however, all players who sign-in between November 23-30 will receive this week's Ultimate Reward: the Sigil Mark VII Visor. (4/4)