Halo Infinite: un rumor dubbio cita il lancio di 4 capitoli e 2 spin-off in 10 anni

decade. 45v45 UNSC vs Banished redefined Invasion is set to be the main mode for Infinite.



343 is aiming to release their game between March and June, however this date is not final. Infinite's development didn't start until 2017 when 343 had to "reboot" (2/9) — Gaming Leaks & Rumors (@GameLeaksRumors) October 24, 2020

Exclusive leak: One of the spin offs planned is a third installment of Halo Wars. It was originally cancelled because the idea was presented as "space RTS" and now it's back to being a traditional RTS. (4/9) — Gaming Leaks & Rumors (@GameLeaksRumors) October 24, 2020

Exclusive leak: The other planned spin off is set to be included under Infinite's platform and follows Fireteam Osiris during Infinite's events. (6/9) — Gaming Leaks & Rumors (@GameLeaksRumors) October 24, 2020