Halo Infinite, Tom Henderson discute di Battle Royale ed elementi cosmetici stravaganti

The #HaloInfinite Battle Royale is also heavily connected to the campaign in a lot of ways. So avoid BR leaks if you don't want campaign spoilers. I'm not entirely sure what it means for Halo, but I'd imagine it's to incentivize people to purchase the full game in some way.

If you think #HaloInfinite cosmetics are going to be "true to the franchise", you're in for a surprise. It seems like they are going down a similar route to Apex Legends to me, with a lot of wacky stuff. One skin appears to be a snowman to release around Christmas for example.