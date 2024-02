Hi-Fi Rush è un portento: Tango Gameworks vince sei categorie ai NAVGTR Awards

We're honored that #HiFiRush has won SIX (!) categories at the NAVGTR awards:



- Animation, Artistic 🏆

- Gameplay Design, New IP 🏆

- Game, Rhythm 🏆

- Original Light Mix Score, New IP 🏆

- Song Collection 🏆

- Use of Sound, New IP 🏆@navgtr pic.twitter.com/oLEbqpw8hn