Hideo Kojima risponde a chi lo accusa di sprecare tempo sui social

I’ve been often asked when do I read books or see movies in my busy days. Everyday I spend my time in game creation and in between I see movies, read books, do some writings, meat ppl, & do SNS. 1 day is 24 hrs, 1 year is 365 days for everyone. There’s no time to waste🌈

Of course you need a break, but I’m a type of person who always “thinks” even when eating, bathing, shopping, and traveling so my mind is always fully working. I told the interviewer that I never switch off my creativity. I sometimes do think even in my dream while sleeping🌈