Hideo Kojima: 'Sto lavorando ad un titolo AAA che tutti vorranno giocare'

Hideo Kojima appeared on NHK Radio special ”Wonderful World of Game Music” and gave some details on what he is working on!

• AAA game title that everyone can enjoy!

• Wants to make a smaller project that is not a open world or shooter game.

• Also said KP is making an anime! pic.twitter.com/lc5aYwsuY7 — Genki ✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 6, 2022

More accurate and literal translation on the AAA game statement is "A big AAA title that everyone will say that they want to play" — Genki ✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 6, 2022