Hogwarts Legacy ha 4 slot per i salvataggi dei personaggi ma niente cross save

Hi Matth! Thanks for your question! There are 4 separate character slots. For each new character, we will have the following 2 types of save functionality and slots: 5 auto save slots and 10 player manual saves slots. We hope you and your sister enjoy the game!

Hi, thanks for contacting us about Hogwarts Legacy! You will be able to link both platforms for rewards in each version of the game, but save data will stay on the platform it was created on. We hope this helps!