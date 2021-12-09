Hogwarts Legacy sarà ai Game Awards? Sumo Nottingham e Red Kite collaborano allo sviluppo
A poche ore dall'attesissima cerimonia dei The Game Awards 2021, Sumo Nottingham e Red Kite Games si affacciano sui social per riferire di essere impegnati, insieme al team di Avalanche Software, nello sviluppo di Hogwarts Legacy, l'ambiziosa avventura tripla A ambientata nell'universo fantasy di Harry Potter.
Le due case di sviluppo del Regno Unito hanno così svelato di essere coinvolte appieno nella realizzazione del kolossal a mondo aperto di Warner Bros. e Portkey Games che graviterà attorno alle opere di J.K. Rowling.
L'annuncio della collaborazione di Sumo Digital (con la sussidiaria di Nottingham) e Red Kite Games nel progetto di Hogwarts Legacy giunge a ridosso dei TGA 2021 e, per questo, contribuisce ad alimentare le speranze dei fan per il ritorno sulle scene del GDR open world con una World Premiere che ne approfondisca il gameplay e, magari, sappia svelarne la data d'uscita su PC e console.
In attesa di ulteriori riscontri da parte da Avalanche Software e WB Games, vi ricordiamo che Hogwarts Legacy è un action GDR open world che ci permetterà di immergerci nelle atmosfere della Hogwarts del 1800 nei panni di uno studente della Scuola di Magia e Stregoneria. Il nostro alter-ego potrà percepire e padroneggiare la Magia Antica, ma staràai giocatori decidere se proteggere questo segreto per il bene di tutti o, al contrario, cedere alla tentazione delle arti magiche più oscure. Per un approfondimento ulteriore, qui trovate il nostro speciale su Hogwarts Legacy, l'RPG di Harry Potter.
We are very excited to share the news that two of our studios - @RedKiteGames and Sumo Nottingham - are involved in the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy videogame. pic.twitter.com/tNHHv9HyXe— Sumo Digital (@SumoDigitalLtd) December 9, 2021
We are very excited to share the news of our involvement in the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy videogame. We've been hard at work with the teams at Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software to conjure up a new adventure under the Portkey Games label. pic.twitter.com/IdoIPlZSb7— Red Kite Games (@RedKiteGames) December 9, 2021
Hogwarts Legacy
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Xbox One X
- Xbox One
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- Genere: Action RPG
- Sviluppatore: Avalanche Software
- Publisher: WB Games
Quanto attendi: Hogwarts Legacy
Hype totali: 142
