Hogwarts Legacy sarà ai Game Awards? Sumo Nottingham e Red Kite collaborano allo sviluppo

We are very excited to share the news that two of our studios - @RedKiteGames and Sumo Nottingham - are involved in the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy videogame. pic.twitter.com/tNHHv9HyXe

We are very excited to share the news of our involvement in the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy videogame. We've been hard at work with the teams at Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software to conjure up a new adventure under the Portkey Games label. pic.twitter.com/IdoIPlZSb7