Hogwarts Legacy al numero uno in Gran Bretagna, Starfield Premium Upgrade in Top 10
Davide Leoni
Hogwarts Legacy torna al numero uno in Gran Bretagna, lasciandosi alle spalle LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, che occupano rispettivamente il secondo e terzo gradino del podio.
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom è fuori dal podio (quarto posto) mentre si segnala Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade in settimana posizione, questo non è il gioco completo ma solamente l'aggiornamento alla Premium Edition che garantisce l'accesso anticipato a Starfield dal primo settembre.
Classifica UK 4 settembre 2023
- Hogwarts Legacy
- LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- FIFA 23
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Street Fighter 6
- Diablo IV
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pikmin 4
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Pokémon Violetto
- Resident Evil 4
- It Takes Two
- Forspoken
- Final Fantasy XVI
- The Witcher III Wild Hunt Complete Edition
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Sonic Origins Plus
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
- Super Mario Odyssey
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Saints Row
- Mario Party Superstars
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
- Mafia Trilogy
- F1 23
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Gran Turismo 7
- The Witcher III Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
- Pokémon Scarlatto
- Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition
- Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach
Negli ultimi posti della Top 40 troviamo Gran Turismo 7, The Witcher III Wild Hunt GOTY Edition, Pokémon Scarlatto, la raccolta Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition e Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach.
Altri contenuti per Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy tornerà entro la fine del 2023: annunciato un dietro le quinte 'magico'
- I 5 migliori giochi di Harry Potter: dal Quidditch ad Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy e Diablo 4 sono i più venduti in Europa nella prima metà del 2023
- Hogwarts Legacy si aggiorna, ma solo su PS5: meno crash nel mondo di Harry Potter
- Hogwarts Legacy: grafica 'pazzesca' e prestazioni migliori con la nuova Ultra+ Mod
Hogwarts Legacy
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Xbox One X
- Xbox One
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- Switch
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 10/02/2023
- Xbox One X : 05/05/2023
- Xbox One : 05/05/2023
- PS4 : 05/05/2023
- PS4 Pro : 05/05/2023
- PS5 : 10/02/2023
- Xbox Series X : 10/02/2023
- Switch : 14/11/2023
- Genere: Action RPG
- Sviluppatore: Avalanche Software
- Publisher: WB Games
Che voto dai a: Hogwarts Legacy
Voti: 90
Contenuti più Letti
- Street Fighter: una cosplay italiana di Chun-Li pronta ad attaccare
- 7 commentiSembra ieri, ma questi giochi hanno già 10 anni!
- 2 commentiDelta Force Hawk Ops: uno sparatutto gratis da non sottovalutare
- Nintendo eShop, iniziano i Saldi! Tre giochi da comprare a meno di 10 euro
- Starfield: come sbloccare un'armatura e una nave leggendarie nelle prime fasi di gioco
- 23 commentiStarfield e il viaggio tra pianeti senza caricamenti: sorprese dai test di Alanah Pearce
- 51 commentiFinal Fantasy 16: annunciate la versione PC, due espansioni a pagamento e un update gratis
- Starfield e i segreti del gameplay: si può nuotare e immergersi in acqua?
- Starfield, l'edizione fisica è in preordine su Amazon, scopri il prezzo
- 28 commentiStarfield: in sviluppo una modalità a 60fps su Xbox Series X|S come Redfall?