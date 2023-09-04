Hogwarts Legacy al numero uno in Gran Bretagna, Starfield Premium Upgrade in Top 10

Hogwarts Legacy torna al numero uno in Gran Bretagna, lasciandosi alle spalle LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, che occupano rispettivamente il secondo e terzo gradino del podio.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom è fuori dal podio (quarto posto) mentre si segnala Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade in settimana posizione, questo non è il gioco completo ma solamente l'aggiornamento alla Premium Edition che garantisce l'accesso anticipato a Starfield dal primo settembre.

Classifica UK 4 settembre 2023

Hogwarts Legacy LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft FIFA 23 Star Wars Jedi Survivor Red Dead Redemption 2 Street Fighter 6 Diablo IV Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Violetto Resident Evil 4 It Takes Two Forspoken Final Fantasy XVI The Witcher III Wild Hunt Complete Edition Lego Harry Potter Collection Sonic Origins Plus Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Super Mario Odyssey New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Saints Row Mario Party Superstars Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Mafia Trilogy F1 23 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Gran Turismo 7 The Witcher III Wild Hunt GOTY Edition Pokémon Scarlatto Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach

Negli ultimi posti della Top 40 troviamo Gran Turismo 7, The Witcher III Wild Hunt GOTY Edition, Pokémon Scarlatto, la raccolta Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition e Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach.