Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Hogwarts Legacy
  3. Notizie

Hogwarts Legacy al numero uno in Gran Bretagna, Starfield Premium Upgrade in Top 10

Hogwarts Legacy al numero uno in Gran Bretagna, Starfield Premium Upgrade in Top 10
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Hogwarts Legacy torna al numero uno in Gran Bretagna, lasciandosi alle spalle LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, che occupano rispettivamente il secondo e terzo gradino del podio.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom è fuori dal podio (quarto posto) mentre si segnala Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade in settimana posizione, questo non è il gioco completo ma solamente l'aggiornamento alla Premium Edition che garantisce l'accesso anticipato a Starfield dal primo settembre.

Classifica UK 4 settembre 2023

  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  5. Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
  6. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  7. Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Minecraft
  10. FIFA 23
  11. Star Wars Jedi Survivor
  12. Red Dead Redemption 2
  13. Street Fighter 6
  14. Diablo IV
  15. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  16. Pikmin 4
  17. Nintendo Switch Sports
  18. Pokémon Violetto
  19. Resident Evil 4
  20. It Takes Two
  21. Forspoken
  22. Final Fantasy XVI
  23. The Witcher III Wild Hunt Complete Edition
  24. Lego Harry Potter Collection
  25. Sonic Origins Plus
  26. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
  27. Super Mario Odyssey
  28. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  29. Saints Row
  30. Mario Party Superstars
  31. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
  32. Mafia Trilogy
  33. F1 23
  34. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  35. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  36. Gran Turismo 7
  37. The Witcher III Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
  38. Pokémon Scarlatto
  39. Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition
  40. Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach

Negli ultimi posti della Top 40 troviamo Gran Turismo 7, The Witcher III Wild Hunt GOTY Edition, Pokémon Scarlatto, la raccolta Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition e Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach.

Iscriviti a Google News Rimani aggiornato seguendoci su Google News! Seguici
Unisciti all'orda: la chat telegramper parlare di videogiochi
speciale

Hogwarts Legacy contenuti tagliati: cosa ci siamo persi, li vedremo mai?
Hogwarts Legacy contenuti tagliati: cosa ci siamo persi, li vedremo mai?

Altri contenuti per Hogwarts Legacy

  1. Starfield ed animazioni facciali assurde: i giocatori fanno ironia sui social
  2. Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann insiste: 'Se parlo del nuovo gioco PS5 mi massacrano'

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • Xbox One X
  • Xbox One
  • PS4
  • PS4 Pro
  • PS5
  • Xbox Series X
  • Switch
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 10/02/2023
  • Xbox One X : 05/05/2023
  • Xbox One : 05/05/2023
  • PS4 : 05/05/2023
  • PS4 Pro : 05/05/2023
  • PS5 : 10/02/2023
  • Xbox Series X : 10/02/2023
  • Switch : 14/11/2023
  • Genere: Action RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Avalanche Software
  • Publisher: WB Games

Che voto dai a: Hogwarts Legacy

Media Voto Utenti
Voti: 90
7.9
nd

Contenuti più Letti