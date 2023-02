Hogwarts Legacy e performance su PC: gli ultimi aggiornamenti da Intel e NVIDIA

For PC players playing Hogwarts Legacy with a NVIDIA video card, there is a GeForce Game Ready Driver update available to enhance your experience. Driver version 528.49. You can find it here: https://t.co/AExeTB4mh6

The wand chooses the wizard, the hat sorts the heart, and the Game On driver helps @HogwartsLegacy run optimally at launch. Learn more about it here. https://t.co/tlfi6KmW9r #IntelArc #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/wG4iBz08rp