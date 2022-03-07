Hogwarts Legacy: il nuovo trailer arriva questo mese, per il leaker di Star Wars Eclipse
Proprio mentre si parla di una nuova presentazione di Hogwarts Legacy prevista il 10 marzo, ecco che l'insider che ha correttamente anticipato l'annuncio di Star Wars Eclipse di Quantic Dream torna alla carica suggerendo che marzo sarà finalmente il mese buono per tornare ad ammirare in azione l'RPG di Avalanche.
Oltre ad aver previsto il rinvio di Forspoken, ed aver dunque dato ulteriore prova della sua attendibilità, l'insider si è detto praticamente certo che il nuovo trailer dell'attesissimo Hogwarts Legacy sarà mostrato dal publisher Warner Bros. Interactive durante il mese di marzo. AccountNGT aveva precedentemente anticipato che il filmato avrebbe mostrato per la prima volta il gameply (con focus sulle abilità magiche).
Secondo un report di Game Reactor, Sony terrà un nuovo PlayStation State of Play durante questa settimana, e non è da escludere che Warner Bros. e Avalanche abbiano scelto proprio il nuovo showcase di Sony per mettere in vetrina il proprio titolo. Già da diverso tempo si vocifera di una presentazione in collaborazione col colosso nipponico, e gli indizi attuali sembrano quindi puntare in questa direzione.
Ricordiamo che Hogwarts Legacy è atteso su PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One nel corso del 2022. L'artbook del gioco è in arrivo a settembre, e chissà che il debutto del gioco non sia previsto per lo stesso mese.
Another reliable source that I have also confirmed to me that a new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy will be released this month. I guess now it's not a secret.— AccountNGT (@accngt) March 7, 2022
Recap: Hogwarts Legacy— AccountNGT (@accngt) February 2, 2022
- Gameplay Trailer (skills, abilities) coming Feb/March
- Aiming for a September release (officially 2022)
- Includes multiplayer elements
- Translation stage has started
- Sumo Digital helped a lot in the development of the game pic.twitter.com/K1FhBNa5W6
Hogwarts Legacy
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Xbox One X
- Xbox One
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- Genere: Action RPG
- Sviluppatore: Avalanche Software
- Publisher: WB Games
Quanto attendi: Hogwarts Legacy
Hype totali: 150
