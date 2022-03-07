Hogwarts Legacy: il nuovo trailer arriva questo mese, per il leaker di Star Wars Eclipse

Proprio mentre si parla di una nuova presentazione di Hogwarts Legacy prevista il 10 marzo, ecco che l'insider che ha correttamente anticipato l'annuncio di Star Wars Eclipse di Quantic Dream torna alla carica suggerendo che marzo sarà finalmente il mese buono per tornare ad ammirare in azione l'RPG di Avalanche.

Oltre ad aver previsto il rinvio di Forspoken, ed aver dunque dato ulteriore prova della sua attendibilità, l'insider si è detto praticamente certo che il nuovo trailer dell'attesissimo Hogwarts Legacy sarà mostrato dal publisher Warner Bros. Interactive durante il mese di marzo. AccountNGT aveva precedentemente anticipato che il filmato avrebbe mostrato per la prima volta il gameply (con focus sulle abilità magiche).

Secondo un report di Game Reactor, Sony terrà un nuovo PlayStation State of Play durante questa settimana, e non è da escludere che Warner Bros. e Avalanche abbiano scelto proprio il nuovo showcase di Sony per mettere in vetrina il proprio titolo. Già da diverso tempo si vocifera di una presentazione in collaborazione col colosso nipponico, e gli indizi attuali sembrano quindi puntare in questa direzione.

Ricordiamo che Hogwarts Legacy è atteso su PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One nel corso del 2022. L'artbook del gioco è in arrivo a settembre, e chissà che il debutto del gioco non sia previsto per lo stesso mese.