Hokuto Ga Gotoku, il gioco di Ken Il Guerriero debutta al primo posto in Giappone

Classifica Software 14 marzo 2018
Da segnalare il debutto in Top Ten di The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I: Kai -Thors Military Academy 1204- e Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition. Di seguito la Top 30 completa:
- [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 03/08/18) – 123,116 (New)
- [PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 25,382 (1,954,272)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 22,162 (2,106,486)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 17,329 (1,399,804)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,611 (908,067)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 11,043 (1,648,855)
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel I Kai Thors Military Academy 1204 (Falcom, 03/08/18) – 10,965
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 8,622 (1,585,208)
- [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 8,191 (16,233)
- [PS4] Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (Square Enix, 03/08/18) – 6,814
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix, 03/01/18) – 6,686 (35,116)
- [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 5,284 (163,605)
- [PS4] Metal Gear Survive (Konami, 02/21/18) – 5,256 (49,189)
- [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,878 (412,323)
- [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match (Bandai Namco, 02/22/18) – 3,599 (57,547)
- [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 3,471 (173,584)
- [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 3,431 (379,929)
- [3DS] Doraemon Nobita’s Treasure Island (FuRyu, 03/01/18) – 3,422 (8,370)
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 02/08/18) – 3,370 (156,737)
- [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 3,321 (128,081)
Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- Switch – 45,084 (45,083)
- PlayStation 4 – 14,251 (20,070)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 14,112 (6,499)
- PlayStation Vita – 5,476 (6,518)
- New 2DS XL – 5,413 (6,113)
- New 3DS XL – 4,074 (4,326)
- 2DS – 761 (901)
- Xbox One X – 104 (147)
- Xbox One – 78 (117)
Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch si mantiene stabile rispetto alla scorsa settimana mentre PS4 e PS4 Pro occupano rispettivamente il secondo e terzo posto. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One e Xbox One, con meno di 300 unità vendute in totalee.
