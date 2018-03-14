Hokuto Ga Gotoku, il gioco di Ken Il Guerriero debutta al primo posto in Giappone

Come facilmente ipotizzabile, Hokuto Ga Gotoku , nuovo gioco di Ken Il Guerriero, debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese nella settimana di lancio, vendendo 123.000 copie, seguito darispettivamente con 25.000 e 23.000 unità.

Classifica Software 14 marzo 2018

Da segnalare il debutto in Top Ten di The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I: Kai -Thors Military Academy 1204- e Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition. Di seguito la Top 30 completa:

[PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 03/08/18) – 123,116 (New) [PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 25,382 (1,954,272) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 22,162 (2,106,486) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 17,329 (1,399,804) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,611 (908,067) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 11,043 (1,648,855) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel I Kai Thors Military Academy 1204 (Falcom, 03/08/18) – 10,965 [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 8,622 (1,585,208) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 8,191 (16,233) [PS4] Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (Square Enix, 03/08/18) – 6,814 [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix, 03/01/18) – 6,686 (35,116) [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 5,284 (163,605) [PS4] Metal Gear Survive (Konami, 02/21/18) – 5,256 (49,189) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,878 (412,323) [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match (Bandai Namco, 02/22/18) – 3,599 (57,547) [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 3,471 (173,584) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 3,431 (379,929) [3DS] Doraemon Nobita’s Treasure Island (FuRyu, 03/01/18) – 3,422 (8,370) [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 02/08/18) – 3,370 (156,737) [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 3,321 (128,081)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

Switch – 45,084 (45,083) PlayStation 4 – 14,251 (20,070) PlayStation 4 Pro – 14,112 (6,499) PlayStation Vita – 5,476 (6,518) New 2DS XL – 5,413 (6,113) New 3DS XL – 4,074 (4,326) 2DS – 761 (901) Xbox One X – 104 (147) Xbox One – 78 (117)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch si mantiene stabile rispetto alla scorsa settimana mentre PS4 e PS4 Pro occupano rispettivamente il secondo e terzo posto. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One e Xbox One, con meno di 300 unità vendute in totalee.