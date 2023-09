Honkai Star Rail, boom per la versione PS5: già un milione di pre-registrazioni

1,000,000 Pre-registrations Reached! 🎉



The PlayStation®5 pre-registration is still underway!

For a limited time, there's an extra chance to win a PlayStation®5 base edition console, so register now.

Pre-register Now: https://t.co/pYy0E1YRfG#HonkaiStarRail pic.twitter.com/CHlAE1MNTb