Hood Outlaws and Legends, gratis su Xbox Live Gold per il weekend: arriva la Stagione 1

Season 1: Samhain releases on September 2nd on Xbox. 👀 A new free Outlaw, a cosmetics-packed Battle Pass, a major rework of the winch mechanic, and more are on the way.💙 Get Hood: Outlaws & Legends: https://t.co/qj3wZyxtHW pic.twitter.com/q7RjSl6VN3

Xbox Live Gold members: Play Hood for FREE this weekend! 🏹🔥



➡️ Get 25% off the Year 1 edition (including the Battle Pass): https://t.co/J15OBRZB4U

➡️ Get 40% off the standard edition: https://t.co/qj3wZyxtHW



Save your gold... and steal some off the state. 💰 pic.twitter.com/VSsCHoQFLk