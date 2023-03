Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure, nuova clip: Playground spiega la struttura della Campagna

What does it look like to drive headlong into Sierra Nueva with your codriver in your ear? Get ready for #FH5Rally . pic.twitter.com/wFuXjw5RUI

Everyone has to start somewhere, and in the #FH5Rally Adventure, you'll get the chance to experience all that Sierra Nueva has to offer as you climb the ranks of each Rally team. pic.twitter.com/rTYBcAUp2K