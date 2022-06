Forza Horizon 5 sfreccia oltre i limiti: 640 Km orari senza l'uso di Mod

400MPH!!!

This is first time ever in Forza Horizon history that a car has managed to drive over 400mph (655kph) using only In-Game settings.



How #Forzahorizon5 is able to handle this processing power is absolutely beyond me.



The Playground Games Dev-Team are wizards!! 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RiNYv7oJQx